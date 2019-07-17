San Diego Real Estate Brokerage Offers Ag Loan Financing for Undeveloped Land, Farms, Ranches and More

Red Hawk Realty, San Diego’s premier backcountry California real estate company, announces financing program to help buyers obtain agricultural loans.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donn Bree and his team at Red Hawk Realty announced today a new agricultural loan process to help buyers in the San Diego county backcountry and other rural California communities. Buyers interested in purchasing undeveloped land with ag capacity, vineyards, orchards and row crops, greenhouses and nurseries, cattle and equestrian ranches, hobby farms and other properties for sale can now work with the team at Red Hawk Realty to qualify for loans up to $50,000,000.Red Hawk Realty has helped buyers and sellers with agricultural properties for over 30 years and is pleased to now include ag loans as part of their real estate service catalog. The ag loans have no upfront fees, no pre-payment penalties, the ability to lock-in upon approval and the ability to use the income generated from the property for qualifying. Financing rates can be fixed for up to 30 years or adjustable with conversion options. Split rate and piggy options are also available. Ag loans are available for properties with 10 or more acres and have no restrictions for owner vs. non-owner occupied.To start the ag loan qualification process, contact Donn Bree to discuss eligibility, required documents and how to submit the loan application. Looking for an agricultural property, ranch or orchard? Call today! 800-371-6669.About Red Hawk RealtyDonn Bree & the Red Hawk Realty team specialize in representing clients in the purchase and sale of land, ranch, environmental mitigation, residential, commercial and investment properties and offer assessment, valuation and independent consulting services. With a Ph.D. in Natural Sciences, Donn offers a distinct value with extensive knowledge of the biological environment, specific to geology, hydrology and vegetation. Red Hawk Realty has knowledgeable, professional agents who are highly proficient and offer guidance in market conditions, trends, inventory and local area information with a strong emphasis on high quality client services. Team members work together, enhancing accessibility and reliability. We know the backcountry and beyond!



