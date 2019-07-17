Ascent Capital Group Series A Common Stock to Retain “ASCMA” Ticker Symbol

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (“Ascent”) today announced that, after further review, FINRA and the OTC Markets have determined that Ascent’s Series A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, may again be quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol “ASCMA,” rather than “ASCMQ,” and have effected this change.



