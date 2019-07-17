Nova LifeStyle Plans to Launch Summer 2019 Collection at Las Vegas Market and Announces Participation at the IAHSP Expo 2019

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY)(“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of its Summer 2019 Collection in the Las Vegas Market July 28 thru August 1, and will be presenting at IAHSP Expo 2019 (International Association of Home Staging Professionals) in Nashville, TN in October 2019.



Tawny Lam, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Nova LifeStyle, stated, “As part of our global sales and marketing plan, we are launching our Summer 2019 Collection in the Las Vegas Market across every major home furnishings category. We are introducing 20 new sofa collections and offering variety and versatility that appeals to a growing customer base brick and mortar stores, e-commerce, staging professionals and designers.”

“We are honored to be participating in the IAHSP Expo as a vendor-sponsor. The IAHSP is the largest and longest running home staging industry trade association. The expo is an educational event that is attended by seasoned professionals who own and operate home staging businesses and buyers at some of the largest retailers in the world,” concluded Ms. Lam.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. is a well established, innovative designer and distributor of modern lifestyle furniture; primarily sofas, dining room furniture, cabinets, office furniture and related components, bedroom furniture, and various accessories, in matching collections. Nova's family of brands include Diamond Sofa and Bright Swallow. Nova's products feature urban contemporary styles that integrate comfort and functionality, incorporating upscale luxury designs which appeal to middle and upper middle-income consumers in the USA, China, Europe, and elsewhere in the world.

Visit Nova LifeStyle's website at www.NovaLifeStyle.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including our financial targets for our consolidated adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, our expected future growth prospects and our exploration of acquisition opportunities. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.



Investor Relations Contact

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

info@novalifestyle.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.