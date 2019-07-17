Lumiere Healing Center Expands Outreach Efforts to Minnesota

Lumiere broadens outreach efforts to Minnesota

Upon its three year anniversary, Lumiere Healing Centers expands addiction and recovery outreach efforts to Minnesota

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upon its three-year anniversary, the Ohio-based treatment facility announced its expansion to broaden their addiction and recovery outreach efforts across state lines to Minnesota.

Claiming the title of NW Outreach Director and Coach, Johnny Surprise has been added to the staff of highly-dedicated professionals in the state. His extensive work in the behavioral health industry combined with his athletic pursuits of completing 10 Ironman triathlons and 17 marathons make him a perfect candidate to create the endurance needed to combat the ongoing addiction epidemic.

Some of Johnny’s most successful projects have included multiple mobile tour campaigns for ABC Television and the Country Music Awards, as well as logistics coordination and sponsorship fulfillment for several Super Bowls, NCAA Final Four, Ironman Triathlon World Championships and Jim Rome World Tours.

“I’m very excited to have Johnny on the team. Based on his previous experience in the entertainment and athletics world, he’s going to bring an energy to potential clients in Minnesota and help us lead the path to help a lot of people,” Kurt Rittenhouse, Executive Director of Lumiere said in a statement.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2017, there were 422 overdose deaths involving opioids in Minnesota. The announcement comes as a safe haven in the wake of the ongoing opioid crisis which has struck Minnesota especially hard, leaving many with little resources to find help in the Northwest.

Since 2016, Lumiere Healing Center has set the standard for full-service addiction treatment. As a full continuum-of-care, Lumiere’s step-down treatment model and two-tiered approach takes the best practices in addiction treatment and combines them with individualized therapy, helping many achieve lifelong recovery.

For more information on Lumiere Healing Centers, please visit, http://lumierehealingcenters.com



