Global Cloud Security Provider Armor Appoints New Vice President of Channel and Alliances

Armor®, a leading global cloud security-as-a-service provider, announced today that cloud and IT executive Matt Cook, who successfully grew the partner programs at Cisco and Commvault, among others, has joined Armor’s executive leadership team as Vice President of Channel and Alliances. Cook will lead Armor’s Global Partner Program which encompasses channel partners, such as MSPs, MSSPs, cloud consultants and IT providers; as well as Technology Alliance Partners. Some of Armor’s key alliance partners include AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, VMware and Trend Micro, among others. Armor’s channel partners include such companies as BlackLake Security, Lightstream, LEAP, Technologent, and Pulsant, among others.



Cook comes to Armor from Commvault, a cloud backup and recovery technology company, where he served as Senior Director for the Americas VAR, Alliances, and OEM teams, and then he took over as Vice President of the company’s Service Provider and Geo sales segments.

Before Commvault, Cook held the role of Vice President and General Manager at Forsythe, an IT Solutions integrator, in its Connectivity Business Unit. There, Cook led a team supporting strategic clients in the US and Canada.

Prior to working with Forsythe, Cook spent seven years at Cisco where he led a team of direct and indirect team members supporting some of the largest Cisco partners in the US. He also headed the creation of Cisco’s Global Virtual Distribution Model and co-led Cisco’s global collaborative initiative called the Global Partner Network (GPN), serving as chief architect and defining and leading Cisco’s strategy for global go-to-market through channels.

“We chose Matt for this role because of his proven leadership skills and extensive go-to-market experience in successfully building and managing world-class channel and alliance teams,” said Mark Woodward, Armor’s Chief Executive Officer. “Establishing a market-leading Global Partner Program is a key initiative for our business because we know that if we make our partners successful then it makes everyone successful: the customers, the partners and Armor, and we are confident that Matt can help us achieve this goal.”

“Armor has a great client-focused, family-like team, and its cloud security services are exceptional,” said Matt Cook, Armor Vice President of Channel and Alliances. “Add that to the top-tier alliance partnerships already in place and the rapidly accelerating roster of channel partners, and that is a recipe for success. I couldn't be more excited to see the success we build, as we service the needs of our joint customers. We are making the cloud journey safe."

In addition to bringing on Cook as VP of Channel and Alliances, Armor has significantly enhanced its Global Partner Program. Channel partners are now receiving broader access to cloud security solutions, integrations, training and certifications -- all with the goal of ensuring trust, improving productivity and establishing reliability between themselves and their customers. Armor is committed to enabling new services and revenue opportunities for its channel partners, in this rapidly growing cloud security market.





About Armor

Armor is a global cloud security company that takes the complexity out of protecting your data, whether it resides in a private, public, or hybrid cloud — or in an on-premise IT environment. We provide managed security solutions that give you a clear picture of threats facing your organization. This allows us to provide you with the people and security resources to stop attacks before they happen, and to react quickly and effectively when they do, helping to keep your data safe and compliant. Wherever you are on your cloud journey, Armor can help. We make cybersecurity simple. To learn more, visit www.armor.com or follow @armor on Twitter.



BlackLake Security, LEAP, Technologent, Lightstream, Pulsant and Privo are registered trademarks of their respective companies in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

