Bizagi goes from Stealth to Hyper Growth Delivering Digital Transformation for World Leading Brands

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bizagi , the world’s leading Intelligent Process Automation platform provider, today announced significant growth in the U.S. and abroad driven by its success enabling digital transformation for world leading brands such as DHL, Gap, Citizens Bank, AON and numerous U.S. government agencies including the Departments of Agriculture, Defense, Energy, HHS, Homeland Security and many others. Bizagi’s growth is based on enterprise adoption of its unique Intelligent Process Automation, enabling companies to better leverage digital and robotic processes, along with artificial intelligence, to improve customer interaction, speed operations and build revenue.



This news follows the company’s recognition last month as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Software for Digital Process Automation (DPA) for Deep Deployments, Q2 2019 and new office expansions in Singapore as well as Washington, D.C. and New York to complement the company’s San Francisco U.S. headquarters. Bizagi has also made several key executive hires, including the company’s first chief revenue officer, Richard Dufty, who is responsible for its global go-to-market business with a mandate to provide an amazing unified journey and experience for customers.

“Since our $48M funding in 2017 Bizagi has largely flown under the radar, yet our relentless focus on customer success is paying massive dividends, with the company experiencing 100 percent year-over-year growth in the U.S. last year and on track to grow 200 percent in 2019,” said Bizagi CEO Gustavo Gomez. “Our platform’s ability to deliver deep digital process automation while driving broad, fast, business-friendly adoption is remaking how these organizations think about digital transformation.”

BUSINESS AND IT COLLABORATION

A recent Bizagi survey found that nine in 10 businesses see digital transformation as a significant challenge. To address this pain point, the company’s agile, connected, engaging platform is enabling true collaboration between business and IT.

“We selected Bizagi because it provides us a low-code DPA platform that enables even our process analysts to implement business process workflows to a reasonable extent,” said Stefan Wenzel, VP, Center for Digitization, with Deutsche Post DHL. “That’s critical to us as it will allow us to accelerate our digital transformation. In addition, new components like Bizagi Sites help us in creating user-centric digital services.”

BUILDING ON RPA

Bizagi is unique in its native integrations with leading robotic process automation (RPA) platforms, allowing organizations to better leverage these robotic processes throughout the enterprise.

“Bizagi will help unlock opportunities for RPA by digitizing the ingestion of data so that robotics can be implemented more broadly in our commercial operations,” said Matt Lavoie, VP, Head of Automation and iBPMS Development for Commercial Banking with Citizens Financial Group. “Automated execution and workflow will speed processing, create efficiencies, and give our colleagues more time to focus on value added activity that enhances our clients’ experience. Bizagi’s ease of use will continue to help our workforce embrace and expand this digital strategy.”

In naming Bizagi as a leader, the recent Forrester Wave report states: “Bizagi balances deep DPA functionality with a platform designed to go wide.” Similarly, in its Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites report earlier this year, Gartner characterized Bizagi as the most intuitive tool on the market.

“Having a key technology partner identified as a market leader is amazing confirmation of the UiPath ecosystem,” said Dave Marcus, VP Product and Alliance Management at UiPath. “The Bizagi partnership is important to delivering on our Automation First mission.”

DRIVING DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Bizagi has a unique product approach that allows organizations to model and pilot DPA scenarios for free, and only pay for deployment in a production environment. To date, users have downloaded Bizagi’s software more than 3 million times, which is driving tens of thousands of digital automations at more than 500 organizations worldwide.

U.S. growth in particular is notable in financial services and government agencies, where organizations are succeeding in digital automation with Bizagi despite statistics that show the overwhelming majority of digital transformations fail. Most of these organizations are challenged by processes sitting in systems that are costly, disconnected and slow to change. Bizagi works with existing systems to make them more agile and connected for a more engaging customer experience.

“Bizagi works like an intelligent information conveyor belt, allowing legacy systems to build on the efficiency of robotic processes and the context and intent of artificial intelligence to automate and digitize organizational processes,” explains Bizagi’s Gomez. “Welcome to the age of intelligent automation.”

To fuel this growth, the company recently hired Dufty as its chief revenue officer. Previously with Symantec, Dufty oversaw sales for the Norton brand representing more than $1 billion in annual revenue. As the first leadership hire at AppDirect, he grew sales from $1 million to $100 million in less than five years.

“Richard is a proven leader joining Bizagi after incredibly successful track records growing revenue exponentially for a Fortune 500 company and a Silicon Valley unicorn,” Gomez said. “We’re thrilled to have Richard on the team as we look to scale operations in the U.S. and globally.”

About Bizagi

Bizagi helps organizations to transform into digital businesses. Its process automation platform connects people, applications, devices and information to deliver the engaging experience that today’s customers demand. Fueled by a community of 1 million users, Bizagi powers enterprises worldwide including adidas, BAE Systems and Old Mutual. For more information visit www.bizagi.com .

