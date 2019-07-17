INFINITY REAL ESTATE SIGNS REFORMATION AT ITS NEWBURY STREET BOSTON PROPERTY

353 Newbury Street, Back Bay, Boston

Sustainable Retailer Leases Ground Floor of Infinity’s 353 Newbury Street

Reformation's ethos on environmentalism and social progress as well as its focus on providing real financial opportunities to its workforce positions them at the vanguard of progressive companies.” — Steve Kassin, Managing Partner, Infinity Real Estate

BOSTON, MA, USA, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Real Estate (“Infinity”) announced today that they have signed a ten-year, ten-month lease with the sustainable clothing retailer Reformation at Infinity’s 353 Newbury Street property, located in the heart of Boston’s Back-Bay neighborhood. The lease is for the 2,850-square-foot ground floor retail space at the property that fronts the premier shopping corridor.Reformation opened its first location in Boston across the street at 342 Newbury in 2017 as a pop-up store to test the Boston market. The retailer’s rapid and stable success inspired plans for a long-term store. The retail at 353 Newbury allows Reformation to expand its presence on Newbury Street and remain an integral part of the Back-Bay community.Steve Kassin, Managing Partner at Infinity, noted Reformation’s contribution to the Back-Bay’s allure. “Newbury Street is one of the most vibrant commercial strips in Boston and has been so for decades. Retailers like Reformation are the ones who have made it that way and continue to drive the area’s growth. They provide a unique experience for the conscientious consumer that prioritizes style, social and environmental responsibility. I have no doubt that Reformation will help keep Newbury at the forefront of Boston’s retail market.”Infinity is increasingly aligning with companies like Reformation that share its social responsibility objectives and dedication to environmental and sustainability initiatives.“We are particularly drawn to retailers and companies that share our ethos on environmentalism and social progress,” Kassin added. “Working with Reformation has truly been a breath of fresh air – their focus, professionalism, and their efforts from the top down to reduce waste, increase sustainability, and provide real financial opportunities to their workforce clearly positions them at the vanguard of progressive companies.”Infinity is actively searching for additional properties in the Boston metro area for several other retail partners seeking expansion opportunities in the market. The Company is targeting mixed-use properties that offer hospitality, residential or office space above street-front neighborhood retail.For more about Reformation, please visit: www.thereformation.com About Infinity Real Estate, LLC ( www.infinityre.com Infinity Real Estate is a privately-owned developer, owner, and manager of high-quality real estate in primary U.S. markets. The Company’s portfolio includes over 60 individual properties representing over 1 million square feet of retail, office and hospitality space and over 1,800 urban rental apartments. Through its affiliates and portfolio companies, Infinity has managed over 115 properties representing over 20 million square feet. The Company’s principals have led or have directly transacted on over $5 billion of real estate related investments spanning the acquisition or development of individual properties and portfolios, as well as several private corporate deals. Infinity has established a strict investment discipline centered on active management of all its projects. The Company has completed over 30 historically protected redevelopment projects in five US cities. Infinity’s “Green Landmark Initiative” is aimed at modernizing the infrastructure and transforming the spatial programming of historic properties, so that they operate with the highest efficiency and smallest environmental footprint possible, while rehabilitating and preserving precious architectural elements of the historic structures. Infinity pledges 1% of its revenues to environmental preservation and social causes as a member of 1% FOR THE PLANET – the environmental non-profit’s only member real estate company. Infinity Real Estate was founded in 2005 by Steven J. Kassin and is headquartered in New York City.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.