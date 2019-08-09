North Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Offers to Help a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in North Dakota List Their Asbestos Exposures Aided By the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Turn This into Compensation

"We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to see to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is properly compensated.” — North Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, August 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in North Dakota and nationwide and our number one priority is seeing to it that people like this or their family receive the best possible financial compensation results. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to see to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is properly compensated.

"As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 what we offer is better than a 'free' book about mesothelioma because we will work overtime to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma gets the compensation they deserve." https://NorthDakota.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The North Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran in North Dakota to list their various exposures to asbestos that could have occurred on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. It is this specific information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and without this specific information a mesothelioma compensation claim becomes extremely difficult as they would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.

The Advocate says, "We are now offering to come to the home of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in North Dakota or nationwide to help determine the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We can typically be in the Veteran's home within 48 hours after the initial call and we will bring one of the lawyers at Karst von Oiste to assist in this process. If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in North Dakota please don't hire a local car accident attorney to assist you. A Navy Veteran with mesothelioma should not play lawyer roulette as we'd like to explain at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Fargo, Bismark, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, West Fargo, Dickinson, Mandan or anywhere in North Dakota. https://NorthDakota.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in North Dakota we strongly recommend the following heath care facility in nearby Minnesota with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this world class hospital. Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www. mayoclinic.org

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma







