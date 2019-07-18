Investorideas.com releases a snapshot report on the continued trend towards healthier ice cream alternatives like vegan, low fat/sugar & eventually CBD infused.

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walmart and Kroger Betting on Healthier Ice Cream-(OTC: $ARSN) ($WMT) (NYSE: $KR) (CSE: $CURA.C) (OTCQX: $CURLF)Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering food and Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability (LOHAS) stocks releases a snapshot reporting on the continued trend towards healthier ice cream alternatives such as vegan, low fat/sugar and eventually CBD infused.Read the full article on Investorideas.comIn recent news, IndexBox published a new report, “The U.S. Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market. Analysis And Forecast to 2025”. According to the report, the ice cream market in the US amounted to $8.1B in 2018, leveling off at the previous year.Within those sales, high protein/light ice cream is became one of the largest selling segments of the marketplace, beginning to outsell even Ben and Jerry's gourmet ice cream.Aureus, Inc. (OTC: ARSN), www.AureusNOW.com , a food brand development company that exclusively operates the online sales of Yuengling’s Ice Cream brand, as well as select Yuengling retail distribution, today announced that it was returning 250mm shares of common stock to its treasury.”We were able to complete the transaction with Yeungling’s using a restricted class of preferred shares in lieu of the common that we issued for that purpose. This is a much better structure for the company and its shareholders,” according to Aureus CEO, Everett Dickson.Aureus recently completed the acquisition of Yuengling's Ice Cream and announced the new flavors in development which are Gourmet Vanilla, Gourmet Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Cookies & Cream, Salted Caramel, Gourmet Strawberry and Black & Tan.With approximately 90 calories per serving, Yuengling's high protein/lite ice cream is packed with protein but low in fat, carbohydrates and sugar. "Unlike most high protein products on the market, our lite ice cream tastes like our super premium product," said David Yuengling, President of Yuengling's Ice Cream. "In fact, our Vanilla Lite Ice Cream won a gold medal and our Chocolate Lite Ice Cream was awarded a bronze medal in the LA International Dairy competition."Yeungling’s ice cream is also available to consumers in a large, well- known retailer who has begun endorsing healthier ice cream options; WalmartWalmart Inc, (NYSE:WMT) may be further behind then companies such as CVS and Whole Foods who have been focusing on CBD and wellness products for the past several months, but according to recent news, “the biggest pharmaceutical chains such as Target and Walmart aren’t stocking up on CBD just yet, but they’re definitely getting ready for when the day comes.”The Post recently learned that top executives at Walmart and Target have been discreetly meeting with CBD companies, though Walmart announced that as of yet, they do not have plans to carry CBD products at this time.CBD may still be a little ways off from entering mainstream retail but products like Yeungling’s, a healthier alternative ice cream is already hitting shelves.In related news, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was also mentioned as looking to enter into this sector with its Deluxe Unicorn Swirl Ice Cream and other store-brand products to boost growth, Chief Executive Rodney McMullen said on Thursday.“Kroger’s Simple Truth line has also seen success, having hit $2.3 billion in annual sales to become the biggest US natural and organic brand. Simple Truth has benefited from a social media boost. Kayla Schneider, a 28 year-old vegan receptionist and beauty advisor from Fenton, Michigan, who has 11,000 Twitter followers earlier this year tweeted when Simple Truth vegan ice cream went on sale.”Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF), is also showing interest in the sector with their recent announcement of two separate acquisitions in Arizona for a combined consideration of $25.5 million.The Glendale Greenhouse production facility is a 20,000 square-foot, multi-level cultivation center which is capable of producing 3,600 pounds of flower annually. Its 1,500 square-foot dispensary, located directly off the Agua Fria Freeway with 90,000 cars passing daily, can be expanded to nearly 5,000 square-feet. Glendale Greenhouse holds the master lease on the 15,000 square-foot multi-tenant building where the dispensary is located. The facility also operates a state-of-the-art CO2 extraction lab and a kitchen, which is already producing various edible lines such as mints, gummies, brownies and ice cream, with additional products expected to launch later this year.While the US ice cream market may not be expanding rapidly in terms of dollar growth, the product offerings are going through a massive change. Fading are the days of unhealthy/high fat and sugar ice creams as wellness, health, and of course CBD trends sweep the nation.For investors following food and beverage stocks and LOHAS stocks, InvestorIdeas.com has created stock directories to research each sector. 