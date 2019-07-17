Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market to 2027 - Government Bodies Backing Electric Two-Wheelers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market by Vehicle Type (E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle), Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid & Li-Ion), Distance Covered, Voltage (36V, 48V, 60V & 72V), Technology (Plug-in & Battery) Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market is Estimated to Grow from 684 Thousand Units in 2019 to Reach 7,919 Thousand by 2027, at a CAGR of 35.8%



Increased emphasis on reduction in carbon emissions is expected to boost the market. However, the lack of charging infrastructure and performance constraints can create a hurdle for the growth of it.

Electric scooters/mopeds and motorcycles are two-wheelers that run on the electrical energy stored in the rechargeable battery unit. These battery units can either be charged through an external power source or can be swapped with a charged one. Electric two-wheelers are more efficient and eco-friendly than conventionalICE two-wheelers.

The automotive industry has witnessed rapid evolution with ongoing developments in engineering and technology. Technological advancements and the emergence of disruptive trends such as the use of energy-efficient electric propulsion and innovative battery technologies have boosted the demand for electric two-wheelers. Also, with the increasing stringency of government mandates, the focus of two-wheeler manufacturers has shifted to efficiency, emission-free propulsion, innovative technologies, and revised environmental standards. The increasing adoption of electric two-wheelers and improved charging infrastructure (in terms of network and capacity) in countries will change the global automotive scenario in the coming years.

The electric scooter and motorcycle market is dominated by a few globally established players such asYadea (China), Hero Electric (India), Vmoto (Australia), Electrotherm (India), Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.(China), and NIU (China). Moreover, Europe is home to many leading electric two-wheeler manufacturing companies such as Piaggio(Italy), Energica Motor Company (Italy), KTM (Austria), and BMW (Germany).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market

4.2 Asia Pacific to Lead the Market

4.3 Poland is Expected to Grow at A Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

4.4 Market, By Vehicle Type and Country

4.5 Market, By Vehicle Type

4.6 Market, By Distance Covered

4.7 Market, By Voltage Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Low Operating and Maintenance Costs

5.2.1.2 Government Incentives and Subsidies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Charging Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Lack of Power Output and Limited Range

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Bodies Backing Electric Two-Wheelers

5.2.3.2 Established Players Yet to Enter the Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Design and Performance Standards

5.2.4.2 Initial Investments and High Cost of Electricity

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Analysis

6.3 Battery Swapping in Electric Scooters

6.4 Iot in Electric Two-Wheelers

6.5 Regenerative Braking

7 Market, By Battery Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Sealed Lead Acid

7.3.1 Low Cost of Lead Acid Battery is the Major Reason for Its Usage

7.4 Lithium-Ion

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Will Lead the Lithium-Ion Battery Segment Due to Growing Usage of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Modern Electric Two-Wheelers

7.5 Key Primary Insights

8 Market, By Distance Covered

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Below 75 Miles

8.3.1 Asia Pacific is Dominated By Electric Scooters/ Mopeds With Below 75 Miles Range

8.4 75-100 Miles

8.4.1 Improved Battery Performance to Enhance the Range of Electric Two-Wheelers

8.5 Above 100 Miles

8.5.1 Innovation in Technologies Will Boost the Demand

8.6 Key Primary Insights

9 Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 E-Scooter/Moped

9.3.1 Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Modes of Commuting to Boost the Market

9.4 E-Motorcycle

9.4.1 Increasing Demand for Performance Electric Two-Wheelers to Drive the Electric Motorcycle Segment

9.5 Key Primary Insights

10 Market, By Voltage Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Research Methodology

10.3 36V

10.3.1 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Daily Commuting to Boost the Market

10.4 48V

10.4.1 More Practical Usage of 48V Battery Than 36V to Drive the Segment in Future

10.5 60V

10.5.1 Manufacturers Have Recognized the Need for Optimum Performance and Enhanced Range

10.6 72V

10.6.1 Recent Developments in Batteries and Growing Demand for Performance to Change the Scenario in Future

10.7 Key Primary Insights

11 Market, By Technology Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Research Methodology

11.3 Plug-In

11.3.1 Manufacturers Have Started Providing Fast Charging Stations for Plug-In Electric Two-Wheelers

11.4 Battery

11.4.1 Advancements in Battery to Boost the Segment in Future

12 Market, By Region

Company Profiles



Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd

Ampere Vehicles

Ather Energy

Avan Motors India

Avon Cycles

BMW Group

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Cezeta

Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Electrotherm Ltd.

Emflux Motors

Energica Motor Company

GOVECS Group

Gogoro Inc.

Harley Davidson

Hero Electric

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Johammer E-Mobilty GmbH

KTM AG

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

NIU International

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

Piaggio Group

Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

TVS Motor Company

Terra Motors Corporation

Twenty Two Motors Private Limited

Vmoto Limited

Yadea Group Holding Ltd.

Z Electric Vehicle

Zero Motorcycles

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

