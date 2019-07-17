SWM Adds TPU Film Production Capabilities in Asia

Investment Marks Second Film Line Expansion In Past Year

/EIN News/ -- Alpharetta, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWM International (NYSE: SWM) is expanding its thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) film manufacturing capabilities to meet growing global demand with the installation of a TPU film line at its manufacturing site in Suzhou, China. The new line includes state-of-the-art manufacturing and quality control equipment and will support the growth of SWM’s Argotec™ protective film business in China and across the Asia Pacific region.



“Our customers are excited to gain local access to SWM’s expertise in TPU film manufacturing. We will increase our already high standard of service to our films customers by producing and shipping TPU locally and in region,” said Kelly Huang, SWM Commercial Director – Asia Pacific. “We are committed to the Asia Pacific region and helping our customers continue to grow in the paint protection automotive aftermarket and the graphics market using our Argotec™ film products.”

The new line is expected to produce commercial quantities of TPU in Q1 2020. SWM’s advanced manufacturing facility in Suzhou, opened in 2018, already produces other materials including NaltexTM Diamond Netting, CoretecTM tubing, and CoretecTM machined parts. The new TPU film line in Suzhou comes on the heels of another TPU film line recently added at SWM’s Gilberdyke, UK site to support growing demand from film customers across the EMEA region.

“As a leading global TPU film producer, we are committed to producing differentiated, high performance and functional films that excel in difficult applications. We look forward to continued collaboration with our Asia Pacific customers on our ArgotecTM films, a brand well-known globally for quality and performance,” said Carl Sittard, SWM Vice President and General Manager – Films.

About SWM:

SWM is a leading global performance materials company. Our highly engineered papers, films, nets and nonwovens are designed and manufactured using natural fibers and polymers for a variety of industries and applications. We provide our customers with critical components that enhance the performance of their products. End markets served include filtration, transportation, infrastructure and construction, medical, industrial, tobacco, energy, food services and home décor. SWM and its subsidiaries manufacture on four continents conduct business in over 90 countries and employ approximately 3,400 people worldwide. For further information, please visit SWM’s web site at www.swmintl.com .





END

###





Attachment

Mary T. Gibson mgibson@swmintl.com

Suzhou Factory SWM International's Suzhou, China Facility



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.