Cancer Immunotherapy Market To Reach USD 242.86 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size – USD 84.00 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.9%, Industry Trends – Increase in demand for cancer immunotherapy in hospitals.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand for cancer immunotherapy in hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics coupled with high investment in R&D of cancer immunotherapy is fueling the market growth.

The Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market is forecast to reach USD 242.86 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Cancer Immunotherapy market is rising rapidly in the global market owing to the increase in the adoption rate of immunotherapy over the conventional medication systems for higher chances of survival. Incorporating cancer immunotherapy with other cancer treatments has also made possible the immedicable patients to recuperate their new life, which the conventional treatments are unable to offer. This, in turn, has made the cancer immunotherapy very sustainable for the end user market, thus making the cancer immunotherapy market grow high year on year.

In the year 2018, the lung cancer segment has witnessed the highest market demand. The massive rate of getting addicted to smoking cigarettes is observed among youngsters, mostly in the Asia Pacific region. In consequence, the lung cancer market has been measured to dominate the cancer immunotherapy market by application throughout the forecast period.

North American market is forecasted to generate the highest revenue in the year 2026, owing to its superior technological advancements and financial support with the health insurance policies by the government.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1550

Further key findings from the report suggest

Amongst the application type, lung cancer is likely to continue being the dominator of the market, with almost 29% of market possession in 2026. Increase in the number of cigarette smoking addiction in youth is resulting in the rise in the number of lung cancer cases to grow high every year and prolonging the lung cancer market growth.

Breast cancer is another segment which is forecasted to have a larger market share of 22% in the year 2026. The addiction to alcohol and refraining children from breastfeeding in the developed and developing countries is increasing the risk of breast cancer and thus fueling the cancer immunotherapy market growth.

Monoclonal Antibodies are the antibodies made by identical parent cells, which are nothing but clones. With the mutual attraction of monovalent immunoglobulin antibodies, they are bound to those immune system cells to fight off the cancer cells. Monoclonal Antibodies is estimated to have a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Vaccines are the other segment, which is also helping the market to grow at a successive CAGR of 14.8%. Therapeutic vaccines are given to boost the body’s natural immune system to work diagnosing the cancer cells.

Cytokines work like the messengers that promote robust coordination to the targeted antigens in order to produce potent antibodies. Cytokines market is likely to grow with a CAGR of 12.5%.

The hospitals are the highest contributor to the cancer immunotherapy market with a forecasted share of 45.5% in the year 2026. Incorporating cancer immunotherapy in the treatment reduced the number of death by cancer, increasing the rate of survival every year in hospitals.

Cancer research institutes are investing billions of dollars in their R&D in order to invent newer technologies in cancer immunotherapy. This segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 16.1% throughout the forecast period.

North America is predicted to grow with an overall CAGR of 14.1% throughout the forecast period, generating a revenue of USD 105.64 Billion by 2026. Government financial support with health insurances and high investment by the cancer research institutes in R&D is helping them dominate the global market.

Europe to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% throughout the forecast period having the highest growth rate in lung cancer segment.

APAC is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market with a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Key participants include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis International AG, Celgene Corporation, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Janssen Global Services LLC, Seattle Genetics Inc., Printegra, Gritstone Oncology, Inc.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cancer-immunotherapy-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cancer immunotherapy market on the basis of technology, application, end users, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cell Therapies

Immune System Modulators

Adoptive Cell Transfer

Cytokines

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Head & Neck Cancer

Blood Cancers

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma

Other Cancer Types

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cancer Research Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1550

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America: USA Canada

Asia Pacific: India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle east and Africa

Latin America: Brazil

Europe: UK France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Browse more reports of Pharmaceutical category at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report/category/pharma-and-healthcare

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.