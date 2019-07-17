Risk Strategies Adds Blair Wunderlich to National Fine Art Practice

Brings art history training, 10-plus years’ insurance industry experience to new role

Previously an account executive at fine art specialty insurance brokerage Aon Huntington T. Block (HTB), Wunderlich comes to the Risk Strategies DeWitt Stern fine art practice with 10 years of experience working with private collectors, galleries and museums. She was recently named to the 2019 Power Broker list by Risk & Insurance, which recognizes insurance brokers who stand out amongst their peers in industry knowledge, problem solving skills and exceptional client service.

“Risk Strategies understands that specialty knowledge is the key to delivering real client value,” said Mary Pontillo, Risk Strategies’ DeWitt Stern National Fine Art Risk Practice Leader. “Blair has exactly the right combination of experience, education and attitude that will ensure great success in the DeWitt Stern fine art practice.”

While at Aon Huntington T. Block, Wunderlich’s business development focused on museums, foundations, corporate collections, galleries and high net worth clients. In addition, she developed new policy coverage targeting younger private collectors and developed a focus on cyber risks and coverage programs.

“I am thrilled to be joining Risk Strategies’ Dewitt Stern fine art practice,” said Wunderlich. “Joining a firm that both understands the client value of true expert specialization and is structured to enable collaboration and initiative is just what I was looking for at this stage in my career.”

Prior to her time at Aon HTB, Wunderlich worked as a fine art specialist in the private client group at insurance brokerage Willis, where she focused on helping high net worth individuals and multi-generational families manage and mitigate risks associated with their fine art, jewelry and wine collections.

Wunderlich is a graduate of St. John’s College in New Mexico with a degree in philosophy and holds a Master of Arts in Old Masters from the Courtauld Institute of Art at the University of London.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

