Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market to Reach US$ 15,789.1 Mn by 2025, Exhibiting A CAGR of 6.2% | Fortune Business Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prevalence of primary immunodeficiency is rising, giving impetus to the global intravenous immunoglobulins market. A report is published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025,” offers in-depth insights into the market. As per the report, in 2017 the global market was worth US$ 9,787.6 Mn. The market is anticipated to further expand at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach US$ 15,789.1 by the end of 2025.

In terms of indication, the report classifies the global market in primary immunodeficiency, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and others. Primary immunodeficiency was leading the market in 2017. The segment accounted for 28.6% of the global market in 2017. During the forecast period 2018-2025, the segment is likely to witness expansion at an impressive pace. Diagnosis of primary immunodeficiency is gaining momentum and encouraging the adoption of intravenous immunoglobulins. Moreover, patients who are incapable to perform self-intervention of immunoglobulin are further generating high demand in the intravenous immunoglobulins market. Besides this, the chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy segment is forecast to show a slower growth owing to the low prevalence of the disease the segment may witness slow growth.



Intravenous Immunoglobulin Application in Hospitals to Rise Persistently

Intravenous immunoglobulin is the most common route of administration of immunoglobulins, which is the chief driver of the global market. The rising demand from hospitals and specialty clinics is anticipated to encourage the adoption of intravenous immunoglobulins. Furthermore, key companies are increasingly investing in research and development of advanced intravenous immunoglobulins. Such researches are likely to enable growth in the market over the forecast period.

Immunoglobulins are proven to be one of the best treatment options for various immune diseases. Owing to the high popularity of immunoglobulins, the market is foreseen to witness high demand.

On the contrary, factors that may restrain the global intravenous immunoglobulins market are side effects associated with intravenous immunoglobulins and intravenous immunoglobulin’s high cost.

North America to Continue Dominating Global Market

The North America intravenous immunoglobulins market was worth US$ 5,587.4 Mn in 2017. The region is further expected to emerge dominant over the forecast period. The increasing number of patients in the region is anticipated to drive the regional market. Moreover, in terms of dominance of route of administration, intravenous (IV) is the most dominating type in developing nations. This is likely to enable growth in market. Besides this, the advanced intravenous immunoglobulins are being rapidly adopted in developed nations. This in response is fueling the demand in market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a promising CAGR. Owing to the high prevalence of primary immunodeficiency in Asian population, the market is foreseen to witness demand for immunoglobulin.

The competition among the key players is increasing. Owing to the prevailing opportunities, players are focusing on the adoption of innovative strategies to gain a strong brand presence. In 2017 Grifols, S.A. was leading the global market owing to its diverse product portfolio. The Grifols, S.A. also holds a major share in the European and North America intravenous immunoglobulins market. Other key companies operating in the global intravenous immunoglobulins market are CSL Behring, Grifols, S.A., Kedrion S.p.A, Octapharma, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., LFB SA and Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Pipeline Analysis Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions Key Industry Developments Number (Estimated) of Primary Immunodeficiency (PI) Patients byKey Countries Overview of Reimbursement Scenario





Global Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Analysis, Insights andForecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings /Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Primary Immunodeficiency Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form Liquid Lyophilized



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Homecare



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



