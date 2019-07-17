Benefactory: Celebrities are rallying behind Benefactory’s campaign as the border crisis worsens

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With tragic images and migrant stories surfacing online, Prabal Gurung, Kerry Washington and Ilana Glazer are stepping in to support Benefactory, a social startup’s campaign, to help raise awareness and support for migrants at the border. As most migrants are branded as rapists, murderers and job stealers, these celebrities are reminding people that the situation at the border is not a security threat, but a humanitarian crisis requiring urgent attention.



Prabal Gurung wrote, “The truth of the matter is that the migrants lined up at the US Mexico border are fleeing a deadly mix of gang violence, extortion and death threats.”

Ilana Glazer put things in perspective saying, “...no human is illegal on stolen land, amirite? esp not for trying to escape violence in their homelands. like... c’mon!!!”.

One story about Pedro, a migrant travelling from Guatemala, particularly shows the gravity of the situation.

Pedro’s uncle and brothers were gunned down in Guatemala City by an MS-13 gang. He moved with his wife and two daughters to another part of the city to escape detection. A few days later, the police discovered his 13-year-old daughter’s body in an alleyway. Her assailants had raped her, burned her with cigarettes and knifed her to death. Soon after, Pedro fled with the rest of his family to ensure their safety.

This is just one case out of thousands.

Kerry Washington reminded millions of the perils migrants are facing in detention and urged people to help through Benefactory.

Benefactory has witnessed an instant change in people’s perception of these asylum seekers once they learn of their deadly situation and why they are forced to flee. The company is now reaching out socially conscious companies to support the cause.

About Benefactory: Co-founders Shannon Almeida and Priyanka Vazirani wanted to create an easy way for millions of people to get involved in times of urgent crises. They created an Act Now widget that enables online companies to raise donations as a collective effort from millions of customers to deliver quick social impact. Click here to learn more about the company.

