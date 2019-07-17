Smithfield Foods Supports Flood Recovery Efforts Following Hurricane Barry With 40,000-Pound Protein Donation to Feeding South Louisiana

Donation Part of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. has donated 40,000 pounds of protein to the Second Harvest Food Bank Feeding South Louisiana in New Orleans to aid recovery efforts after Hurricane Barry hit the state last Friday. Smithfield’s contribution came as part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour, Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to 160,000 servings of protein, will aid the food bank’s 23-parish service area to recover from the storm’s severe wind, rain, and flooding that affected the region.



“We are extremely grateful to Smithfield for its swift response to our needs after Hurricane Barry,” said Emily Slazer, food sourcing manager for Second Harvest Food Bank Feeding South Louisiana. “One in five individuals in our service area is at risk of hunger, and making sure everyone is fed during heightened times of need can be challenging. This generous donation will make sure our neighbors are taken care of as our community recovers from this storm.”

Hurricane Barry caused severe flooding throughout the coastal region of southern Louisiana, unloading more than 20 inches of rain in some areas with a predicted eight to ten billion dollars in damage. Smithfield’s donation will ensure the thousands affected in the food bank’s service area will have access to wholesome meals during recovery efforts.

This is the 32nd large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 130 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“Part of Smithfield’s social purpose is to help communities in need and to alleviate hunger from coast-to-coast,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “This donation of protein to Second Harvest Food Bank will ensure that South Louisiana is better-equipped to recover from this storm.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Second Harvest Food Bank Feeding South Louisiana

We are the largest charitable anti-hunger network in South Louisiana. Our mission is to end hunger by providing food access, advocacy, education, and disaster response.

