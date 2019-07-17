15th Annual Steadman Philippon Research Institute Benefit Golf Classic Set for Sept. 19, 2019 at Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia

/EIN News/ --

The annual Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) Golf Classic, which generates support for continued research advancements at SPRI, will take place at Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia, Colo., on September 19, 2019. The announcement was made today by Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of The Steadman Clinic and SPRI and Dr. Marc J. Philippon, Managing Partner of The Steadman Clinic and Co-Chairman of SPRI.





SPRI is pleased to once again host the event at this prestigious location as non-profit organizations are considered by Sanctuary from a broad base of applicants in a careful selection process. Last year, more than 100 golfers set out for one purpose—to help provide funding for SPRI’s orthopaedic sports medicine research and educational programs.

“To once again hold The Golf Classic at the spectacular Sanctuary Golf Course is a true honor—a privilege that is a direct reflection of the quality of our scientists and physicians,” said Drawbaugh. “With incredible demand for the limited openings for charity events at Sanctuary, we want to extend our sincere gratitude to the creators and owners of the course, Mr. and Mrs. Liniger, for again selecting SPRI. We also want to thank RE/MAX for being our Presenting Sponsor. The Sanctuary experience attracts such enormous interest that we are hopeful this year’s event will set a new fundraising benchmark for our leading-edge research that benefits patients from around the world.”

“Fundraising events like this are so important because they enable our world-class scientists and physicians to continue their important research,” said Dr. Philippon. “What sets us apart is that the breakthroughs in the lab are quickly translated to help our patients in The Steadman Clinic and beyond.”

SPRI was founded in 1988 as a facility dedicated to orthopaedic research for patients wishing to remain active following injury.

The primary areas of research and education at SPRI include the Surgical Skills Laboratory, the Center for Outcomes-Based Orthopaedic Research, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Department of Imaging Research, the Center for Regenerative Sports Medicine and the Department of Education, which includes the elite clinical fellowships and International Scholars program.

“Today, our research has expanded beyond studying our long-term database of patient outcomes into predictive modeling to advance injury prevention and to identify individual patient care for faster healing,” said Dr. Johnny Huard, Chief Scientific Officer and Director of the Center for Regenerative Sports Medicine at SPRI. “It’s vital that we are able to maintain this important work, and the Golf Classic will once again have a significant impact.”

Those interested in supporting the work of SPRI by participating in this one-of-a kind golf experience or for more information about supporting the research and educational programs at SPRI, visit www.sprivail.org.

