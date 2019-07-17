Brookfield Residential Hawai'i Receives Avid Benchmark Award 2nd Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- HONOLULU, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Brookfield Residential Hawai'i is honored to receive the 2019 AVID Benchmark Award. This prestigious award recognizes the top 25% of AVID’s nationwide database of U.S. and Canadian homebuilders, scoring the highest ratings on home-buying experience surveys taken from move-in through the first 90 days of ownership.



As a 2018 and 2019 AVID Benchmark Award recipient, Brookfield Residential Hawai’i consistently strives to be more than just a homebuilder. Brookfield Residential Hawai’i is deeply committed to providing superior customer experiences and creating new home communities in Hawai'i that truly are the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Hawai'i team is very honored and grateful to be recognized with this special award. This award in particular validates the entire team’s focus on creating the best experience possible for our customers.

“This is an incredible achievement to receive another AVID Benchmark Award,” said Egen Moe, Senior Vice President of Brookfield Residential Hawai'i, “this award is a testament to our team’s passion, professionalism and commitment for creating magical and life-changing experiences for our homeowners.”

Brookfield Residential Hawai'i is an award-winning builder offering new homes and condos in Hawai'i in two highly desirable locations: Kauai and the Big Island of Hawai'i.



Holua Kai at Keauhou, Brookfield's oceanfront community of detached homes, is located on the Big Island of Hawai'i in Kona's most sought-after destination. Priced from the high $700,000s up to $2 million, Holua Kai features 40 detached single-family residences ranging from approximately 1,851 to 2,685 square feet. Set among a picture perfect location nestled along a golf course with an endless panoramic ocean view as the neighborhood backdrop. Holua Kai also offers homeowners a private recreation center with a refreshing leisure pool, heated spa, gathering pavilion, poolside lounge area, changing rooms, and scenic ocean lookout.

KaMilo at Mauna Lani is also located on the Big Island of Hawai'i and is situated on the sun-drenched Kohala Coast. In 2018, KaMilo was one of the best selling communities on the Big Island. Appealing to those who seek unparalleled luxury, KaMilo is priced from the $900,000s up to $2 million and offers both single-family dwellings and paired homes ranging from approximately 1,653 to 2,491 square feet. Carefully planned to capture magnificent golf course and mountain views, some select homes catch glimpses of the Pacific Ocean. KaMilo offers residents two legendary golf courses, two picturesque swimming pools, a soothing spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center and more.

PiliMai is a new resort community of town-homes and condos on Kauai’s south coast in Poipu, one of the island’s most popular destinations. For the third year in a row, PiliMai still holds the title for best selling condo community of Kauai for 2016, 2017 and 2018. Surrounded by panoramic mountain and ocean views and nestled amongst a championship golf course, PiliMai is priced from the $700,000s and offers 2 to 4 bedroom villas ranging from approximately 1,208 to 1,850 square feet. A large open-air recreation center, pool and barbecue area provide all that is needed for entertaining family and friends.

About Brookfield Residential Properties, Inc.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a land developer and homebuilder in North America with its headquarters in Calgary, Canada. The Company entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities; builds and sells lots to third-party builders as well as their own home building division. The Company also participates in select, strategic real estate opportunities including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. For more information on Brookfield Residential, please visit our website at www.BrookfieldResidential.com.

