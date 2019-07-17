Global USB Charger Market 2017-2025: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Demand Factors, Market Size, Forecasts, and Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USB Charger Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global USB charger market to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global USB charger market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on USB charger market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on USB charger market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global USB charger market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global USB charger market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing demand for fast charging

Increasing demand for enhanced functionalities in smartphones

Rising demand for USB car chargers

2) Restraints

Availability of counterfeit USB chargers

3) Opportunities

Technological advancements help in innovations

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the USB charger market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the USB charger market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global USB charger market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. USB Charger Market Highlights

2.2. USB Charger Market Projection

2.3. USB Charger Market Regional Highlights



3. Global USB Charger Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Charger Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Port

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of USB Charger Market



4. USB Charger Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global USB Charger Market by Product Type

5.1. USB Type A

5.2. USB Type B

5.3. USB Type C



6. Global USB Charger Market by Charger Type

6.1. Wall Chargers

6.2. Portable Power Banks

6.3. Car Chargers



7. Global USB Charger Market by Port

7.1. One

7.2. Two

7.3. Three



8. Global USB Charger Market by Distribution Channel

8.1. Retailers

8.2. Online



9. Global USB Charger Market by Region

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. RoW



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global USB Charger Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Anker Technology Ltd.

10.2.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.2.3. Cyber Power Systems Inc.

10.2.4. Bell'O Digital

10.2.5. SDI Technologies Inc.

10.2.6. Sprint Corporation

10.2.7. T-Mobile US Inc.

10.2.8. Verizon Communications Inc.

10.2.9. AT&T Inc.

10.2.10. Other companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ziion

