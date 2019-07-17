France's Data Center Market to 2024: Spending on Cloud Services in France was Estimated at $8 Billion in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The France data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018-2024.



The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the France data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in France and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the France data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.



Key Highlights

The spending on cloud services in France was estimated at $8 billion in 2018. The SaaS segment dominated the market, with over 50% of the total cloud services share in France.

The French government has launched several initiatives to boost digitization and promote SMEs for developing a vibrant start-up ecosystem.

In 2018, the diesel generators segment with around 1.5 MW power capacity dominated the France data center market.

The market will witness the adoption of low-voltage systems that are likely to be placed on each floor of the datacenter.

High-capital investments in greenfield facilities will be major revenue opportunities for general contractors and sub-contractors in the France data center market.

Market Insights



The increased penetration of the internet, smartphones, social media and the rise in digital payment services are expected to enhance the cloud demand in France.



The GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and the CNIL (The French Data Protection Authority) will bring more investments in data centers in the country as the CNIL provides the protective legal framework for data storage and processing. Also, the government's digital roadmap offers various investments toward digital economy under the National Investment Program.



IoT data processing is expected to develop new opportunities for data center providers. IoT will bring applications and workloads that demand near real-time responsiveness, which will promote deployment of edge data centers.



High cloud adoptions to increase data center investments, increased government support for developing the digital economy and the increased adoption of Big Data and internet of things technology are expected to drive the data center investment in the France data center market.



Equinix, Interxion, Connerstone, DCforData, Euclyde, and Iliad Data Center are the prominent investors/vendors in the France data center market.



Scope

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the region

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the France data center market during the forecast period

Classification of the France data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the France data center market

Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the France data center market

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Snapshot



2. List of Datacenter Investment in France



3. Investment Opportunities in France

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

Market Overview

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

6. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

7. France Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

8. France Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

9. France Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

10. France Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

11. France Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

12. France Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

13. France Data Center Market by Geography

Paris

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Other Cities

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

14. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Investors

Companies Mentioned



Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

APL

Artelia

Arup

Bouygues Construction

CAP INGELEC

Eiffage

Etix Everywhere

ICTroom Company

M+W &Exyte

TPF Ingnierie

ABB

Caterpillar

Climaveneta

Cummins

Eaton

Euro Diesel

KOHLER (SDMO)

Legrand

MTU On Site Energy

Riello UPS

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

Stulz

Vertiv

Colt DCS

Comrach

Connerstone

CyrusOne

DCforDATA

Equinix

Euclyde

Interxion

MiPih

OVH

Scaleway Datacenter

TAS Group (OWL)

Zayo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcryc4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Data Centers



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.