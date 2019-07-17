Global Maqui Berries Market Review 2017-2019 & Forecast to 2025: Organic & Inorganic, Fresh & Processed, in Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, and Other End-uses

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maqui Berries Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global maqui berries market to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global maqui berries market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on maqui berries market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on the maqui berries market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global maqui berries market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global maqui berries market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The growing demand of the superfruits among consumers, pharmaceutical companies and skin care companies

The growing influence of the organized retail chain

2) Restraints

Lack of awareness among the consumers about the health benefits of it

3) Opportunities

The growing demand of antioxidants based products among the youth and middle-class consumers

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the maqui berries market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the maqui berries market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global maqui berries market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Maqui Berries Market Highlights

2.2. Maqui Berries Market Projection

2.3. Maqui Berries Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Maqui Berries Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Source

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Form

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Maqui Berries Market



4. Maqui Berries Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Maqui Berries Market by Source

5.1. Organic

5.2. Inorganic



6. Global Maqui Berries Market by Form

6.1. Fresh

6.2. Processed



7. Global Maqui Berries Market by End-user

7.1. Food & Beverages

7.2. Nutraceuticals

7.3. Personal Care

7.4. Other End Users



8. Global Maqui Berries Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Maqui Berries Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Neorganika

9.2.2. HP Ingredients Corporation

9.2.3. Terrasoul Superfoods

9.2.4. Kiva

9.2.5. Mountain Rose Herbs

9.2.6. Navitas Organics

9.2.7. Sevenhills Wholefoods

9.2.8. Herbal Zest Organic

9.2.9. Maqui New Life S.A.

9.2.10. Sunfood



