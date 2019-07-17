Research Deliver Insight into Timor Leste (East Timor) Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019-2023

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyReports.com “Timor Leste (East Timor) - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scope of the Report:

Timor-Leste sees progresses with international connectivity

Fixed-line infrastructure remains limited in Timor Leste and significant fixed-line investment has been limited due to the strong expansion of mobile services in the country. As mobile services allowed reasonably rapid and effective coverage of key parts of the country, the pressure to expand fixed services decreased.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/910128-timor-leste-east-timor-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

Timor-Leste has been pressing ahead with the regeneration of its economy and the rebuilding of infrastructure. The effort to roll out telecommunications infrastructure in particular has been a key part of this. Despite the considerable energy that has been going into this rebuilding, the prevailing social and political environment continues to present major challenges to those seeking to improve the country.

The Timorese government launched a new national terrestrial optical fibre network, aimed to boost e-government services.

Australian telco Vocus Group is reportedly interested in partnering with the Timor-Leste government for the potential deployment of a submarine fibre-optic link connecting the south of the country to the North Western Cable System (NWCS).

Fixed broadband penetration in Timor Leste remains extremely low mainly due to a limited number of fixed lines as well as the dominance of the mobile platform. However, the market has grown strongly over the past five years from a very small base. Timor Telecom was contracted for the supply, installation and configuration of a fibre-optic network. This will help to fuel stronger growth over the next few years. Over the next five years to 2023 the market is expected to grow very strongly but overall market penetration will remain extremely low compared to other nations.

All three major mobile operators: Timor Telecom, Telkomcel and Telemor launched 4G LTE services and their rollouts continued during 2019.

For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/910128-timor-leste-east-timor-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

A local consortium has submitted an application to become the country’s fourth telecoms operator. Ceslink intends to offer high-quality, high-speed and affordable telecoms services in all areas of the country.

Slow to moderate growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023 in the mobile subscriber market. It will be constrained from higher growth due to strong local competition and a maturing market.

Timor Leste has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years, driven by a rising level of mobile subscribers with smartphones. However, the mobile broadband market is still at an early stage of development. Strong growth is predicted over the next five years to 2023.

Key developments:

All three major mobile operators: Timor Telecom, Telkomcel and Telemor continue to roll-out 4G LTE services.

A local consortium has submitted an application to become the country’s fourth telecoms operator.

The Timorese government launched a new national terrestrial optical fibre network.

Vocus Group is interested in partnering with the local government for deployment of a submarine fibre-optic link

Fixed broadband penetration in Timor Leste remains extremely low, but recently expanded.

There has seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years.

Continued…...

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.