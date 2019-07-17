Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Worth $2.9 Billion by 2024- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Growing adoption of synthesized oligonucleotides in diagnostic and clinical applications, plummeting cost of sequencing, and increasing public & private spending on genomics to drive the growth of oligonucleotide synthesis market

/EIN News/ -- London, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to reach $2.9 billion by 2024. The researchers suggest that the growth of oligonucleotide synthesis market will be driven by factors such as growing adoption of synthesized oligonucleotides in diagnostic and clinical applications, rising R&D expenditure and government investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, plummeting cost of sequencing, increasing public & private spending on genomics, and rising venture capital investments/funding.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is mainly divided by product (synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents, and consumables), application (research, diagnostics, and therapeutics), end user (academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and others), and geography.

The report states that, based on the product type, synthesized oligonucleotides accounted for the largest share of the overall oligonucleotides market. Meticulous Research® identified as to why this segment will continue dominating over reagents and equipment: “Due to increasing number of applications of synthesized oligonucleotides in research, diagnostics, and therapeutics”

Based on application, research segment accounted for the largest share of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market. The market growth of research segment is mainly attributed to the recent development in the gene synthesis and next generation sequencing areas. The large number of oligos are commonly used into various technologies such as PCR, qPCR/RTqPCR, gene synthesis, sequencing, and SNP analysis.

Academic and research institutes are the largest end users of oligonucleotide synthesis, primarily attributed to the rising pressure to speed up the drug development procedure, growing focus on collaboration of pharma-academia for the development of new assay molecules, and primary screening of drug molecule.

The report further speculates that North America is currently home for most of the oligonucleotide synthesis manufacturers and is the leading adopter of oligos. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The reason behind the growth of Asia-Pacific region is growing availability of synthesized oligonucleotides, strong presence of pharma & biotech companies, growing outsourcing to CROs, and increase in R&D funding and activities.

The key players operating in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market are Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) (Part of Danaher Corporation), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), GeneDesign, Inc. (Japan) (Part of Ajinomoto Co., Inc.), Kaneka Eurogentec (Belgium) (Part of Kaneka Corporation), LGC Biosearch Technologies (U.S.), Bio-synthesis Inc. (U.S.), TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC (U.S.) (Part of Maravai LifeSciences), and ATDBio Ltd. (U.K.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product

Synthesized Oligonucleotides By Product Primers Probes Intermediate-Scale Synthesis Oligonucleotides Large-Scale Synthesis Oligonucleotides Linkers & Adaptors By Type Custom Oligonucleotides Pre-Designed Oligonucleotides Reagents Equipment



Market By Application

Research PCR QPCR/RTQPCR Sequencing Gene Synthesis Other Research Applications

Diagnostics

Therapeutics RNAi Nucleic Acid Aptamers DNA/Antisense Oligonucleotides Immunotherapy Applications



Market by End User

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Rest of World Latin America Middle East & Africa



