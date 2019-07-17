Mobile Cobots Markets, 2025 - Analyzed by Weight Capacity, End-use Industry, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Cobots Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global mobile cobots market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global mobile cobots market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on mobile cobots market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on mobile cobots market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global mobile cobots market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global mobile cobots market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The growing inclination towards industry automation

High accuracy and declining cost of mobile cobots

2) Opportunities

Adoption of industry 4.0 across the globe

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the mobile cobots market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the mobile cobots market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global mobile cobots market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Mobile Cobots Market Highlights

2.2. Mobile Cobots Market Projection

2.3. Mobile Cobots Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Mobile Cobots Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Weight Capacity

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use Industry

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Mobile Cobots Market



4. Mobile Cobots Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Mobile Cobots Market by Weight Capacity

5.1. 1 to 3 Kg

5.2. 3 to 5 Kg

5.3. 5 to 10 Kg

5.4. Above 10 Kg



6. Global Mobile Cobots Market by End-use Industry

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Construction

6.3. Agriculture

6.4. Healthcare

6.5. Electronics and Semiconductor

6.6. Food and Beverages

6.7. Aerospace

6.8. Other End-use Industry



7. Global Mobile Cobots Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Mobile Cobots Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. The Yaskawa Electric Corporation

8.2.2. Universal Robots

8.2.3. TECHMAN Robots

8.2.4. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.2.5. Rethink Robotics

8.2.6. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

8.2.7. FANUC Corporation

8.2.8. KUKA

8.2.9. AUBO Robotics USA

8.2.10. ABB



