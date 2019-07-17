Data Centers - Worldwide Markets Through 2019-2024 with Analysis on Key Players: Equinix, Interxion, NetSuite, Cornerstone, T-systems, and LandschaftsverbandRheinland Infocom
The Germany data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018-2024.
The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Germany data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.
The report considers the present scenario of the datacenter construction market in Germany and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the Germany data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the datacenter construction market.
Key Highlights
- Berlin, Hamburg, and Munich are the leading three smart cities in Germany using IoT for business and commercial purposes.
- In 2018, the renewable electricity generation accounted for 60% of the total electricity generated in Germany (219 TWh), with wind energy constituting around 50%.
- Metered/switched PDUs are likely to dominate the Germany data center market during the period 2019-2024.
- The adoption of two rack PDUs over 10 kW power capacity in the high-density environment will be a significant boost to the Germany data center market.
- Free cooling helps to reduce OPEX by uptp 70% and aids to run data center operations at a PUE of less than 1.3.
Market Insights
The implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will act as a driver for data center investment and regional cloud network development in Germany. The GDPR increased market growth for data centers in Germany by 10% in 2018.
As public cloud services dominate the market in Germany, private cloud services are expected to grow in government agencies, as they plan to make greater use of cloud services in public administration during the forecast period. However, hybrid cloud services have stronger growth potential than private and public cloud services.
Germany is the fifth largest digital economy in the world. Over 80% enterprises in the manufacturing sector in Germany plan to digitize their value chain by 2024. Big data and IoT technology will increase investments in the data center market as enterprises in Germany are observing high data generation across industries.
Increased digital economy initiatives along with high industrial tech spend, growth in smart cities initiatives, which is leading to increased edge datacenter deployment, and the procurement of renewable energy to reduce electricity are expected to drive the datacenter investment in Germany.
Equinix, Interxion, NetSuite, Cornerstone, T-systems, and Landschaftsverband Rheinland Infocom are the prominent investors/vendors in the Germany data center market.
Scope
- An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators
- Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW)in major cities in the country
- A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Germany data center market during the forecast period
- Classification of the Germany data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Germany data center market
- Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors
- A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market
Topics Covered
1. Market Snapshot
2. List of Datacenter Investment in Germany
3. Investment Opportunities in Germany
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Market Share by Infrastructure 2018
4. Investment by Area
- Market Overview
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
5. Investment by Power Capacity
- Market Overview
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
6. Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Trends
7. Germany Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
8. Germany Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
9. Germany Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
10. Germany Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- Market Overview
- CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
11. Germany Data Center Market by General Construction
- Market Overview
- Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
12. Germany Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Market Overview
- Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
13. Germany Data Center Market by Geography
- Frankfurt
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
14. Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Companies Mentioned
- Atos
- Arista
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell
- HPE
- Huawei
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Arup
- Callaghan Engineering
- Etix Everywhere
- Lupp Group
- M+W & Exyte
- Max BGL
- STS Group
- WBS Group
- Winthrop
- Zech Group
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Euro Diesel
- KOHLER (SDMO)
- Legrand
- MTU On Site Energy
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- Stulz
- Vertiv
- Cornerstone
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- Global Switch
- HL komm
- Interxion
- LVR-InfoKom
- Microsoft
- NetSuite
- NTT Communication
- T-systems
