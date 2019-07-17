Hotel Equities and Horizon North Break Ground on New Fairfield by Marriott® Hotel in British Columbia

Branded hotel to be part of full modular-built community in Kitimat, BC

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Today, Hotel Equities and Horizon North Logistics Inc. (Horizon North) announced they broke ground on a fully-modular Fairfield by Marriott in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada. The 120-room hotel is phase II of an entirely modular-built, mixed-use community development by owners, Horizon North. Hotel Equities has been selected as the managing partner to operate the new hotel. The anticipated opening date is Q1 2020.

With valley views and a mountain backdrop, the Fairfield by Marriott Kitimat is ideally situated along the city’s major entrance and in close proximity to industrial development in the Kitimat region. The approx. 55,000 square foot hotel will feature flexible meeting space, state-of-the-art fitness center, a lounge with food service, and spacious guestrooms and suites with separate spaces for work and rest.

“We are pleased to expand our management portfolio into the coastal community of Kitimat with our new partners, Horizon North,” said Joe Reardon, Chief Development Officer for Hotel Equities. “Our engagement at inception will deliver a strong ROI to the owners, aiding them in all aspects of development, pre-opening and post-open operations.”

“Owners and developers choose modular construction for its advantages in productivity and efficiency, without compromising quality,” said Rod Graham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon North. “The speed of modular construction offers opportunity for owners to open the doors faster and begin generating a return on investment, a critical consideration in development. In addition, our hotels are structurally robust, with inherently quieter rooms as a result of the modular construction process, creating a better customer experience for the developer and the guests.”

“We are excited about our partnership with Hotel Equities to operate the new hotel,” said Joseph Kiss, President of Horizon North’s Modular Solutions division. “They are well-known for their commitment to providing exemplary guest service and we are delighted to bring that level of service to the Kitimat community.”

Horizon North has significant and varied experience in hospitality development, including hotels in Revelstoke and Oliver, British Columbia, a hostel nearing completion in Jasper, Alberta, and a hotel currently being constructed in Prince George, British Columbia.

Fairfield by Marriott is designed to deliver a seamless stay through trusted service and warm, inviting spaces. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and hot breakfast, Fairfield offers thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that provide separate living, working and sleeping areas. For more information or reservations, visit www.fairfieldinn.com , become a fan on Facebook or follow @FairfieldHotels on www.twitter.com/fairfieldhotels .

About Hotel Equities:

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm operating 120+ hotels throughout North America. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman, Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com .

About Horizon North:

Horizon North is a publicly listed corporation (TSX: HNL) providing a full range of industrial, commercial, and residential solutions.

Our Modular Solutions business integrates modern design concepts and technology with state-of-the-art, off-site manufacturing processes to produce high-quality building solutions for commercial and residential offerings, including hotels and hospitality, offices, retail spaces, and solutions along the housing continuum, including affordable housing, multi-family residential and distinctive single detached homes.

Our Industrial Services business supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, maintenance and utilities. For more information, visit www.horizonnorth.ca .

Fairfield by Marriott Exterior Rendering Fairfield by Marriott Kitimat, BC, Canada - Exterior Rendering



