Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.5% Over 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cough Suppressant Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global cough suppressant drugs market to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global cough suppressant drugs market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on cough suppressant drugs market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on cough suppressant drugs market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cough suppressant drugs market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cough suppressant drugs market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Changing food consumption habit among youth and middle class consumers

2) Restraints

Availability of substitute

3) Opportunities

Growing demand from developing countries

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the cough suppressant drugs market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the cough suppressant drugs market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global cough suppressant drugs market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Highlights

2.2. Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Projection

2.3. Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Disease Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Drug Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Age Group

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Dosage Form

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.6. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Cough Suppressant Drugs Market



4. Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market by Disease Type

5.1. Dry Cough

5.2. Wet Cough

5.3. Other disease types (Croup Cough, Whooping Cough)



6. Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market by Drug Type

6.1. Dextromethorphan

6.2. Codeine

6.3. Noscapine

6.4. Butamirate

6.5. Benzonatate

6.6. Pholcodine

6.7. Other Drug Types



7. Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market by Age Group

7.1. Pediatric

7.2. Adult



8. Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market by Dosage Form

8.1. Syrup

8.2. Tablet

8.3. Other Dosage Forms



9. Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market by Distribution Channel

9.1. Hospital

9.2. Retail Drug Store

9.3. Online Pharmacy

9.4. Other Distribution Channels



10. Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market by Region

10.1. North America

10.2. Europe

10.3. Asia-Pacific

10.4. RoW



11. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market

11.2. Companies Profiled

11.2.1. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

11.2.2. Aurobindo Pharma Limited

11.2.3. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

11.2.4. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

11.2.5. Mayne Pharma (USA) Inc.

11.2.6. Acella Pharmaceuticals LLC

11.2.7. Aytu BioScience Inc.

11.2.8. Pfizer Inc.

11.2.9. Tris Pharma Inc.

11.2.10. Vernalis PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pshf4c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Cough and Cold Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.