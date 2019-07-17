Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Report 2019-2030: Market is Estimated to Reach a Net Worth of Approximately USD 430 Billion in 2020

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is Estimated to Reach a Net Worth of Approximately USD 430 Billion in 2020



The Medical Device CMOs Market, 2019-2030 report features a comprehensive study on the current landscape of contract manufacturing service providers focused on medical devices (specifically for drug-delivery devices, diagnostic devices, and therapeutic devices). The scope of the report primarily includes those manufacturers that offer finished product services for medical devices (excluding medical equipment, such as X-ray machines, ultrasound machines, operating tables, and other similar products).



Recent advances in data science technology solutions, such as Internet of Things, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and real-world evidence-based solutions, have enabled medical device developers to digitize and automate a number of product development and manufacturing processes.



However, most developers lack adequate resources and the necessary expertise to manufacture medical devices and related components. Moreover, given the rapid rate of evolution, the costs associated with acquiring the necessary infrastructure and capabilities in this field are high; therefore, it is difficult for companies with limited finances to acquire such resources and carry out such operations by themselves.

In addition, the evolving regulatory guidelines and complicated pathways to establishing reimbursement strategies render medical devices subject to rigorous quality assessments, especially for medium and high-risk devices. The aforementioned constraints have led many of the smaller players and certain established players to outsource a significant part of their manufacturing operations to capable contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). CMOs are known to offer significant cost-benefits, access to sophisticated/up-to-date infrastructure, large production capacities and reduction in time-to-market.

Given the demand for medical devices, the opportunity for CMOs with expertise in medical devices is steadily rising. In fact, in 2018 alone, the USFDA approved over 100 medical devices. It is worth highlighting that, since 2000, more than 65 CMOs have been established. The demand for one-stop-shops and versatile supply chain management solutions have fuelled consolidation activity in this domain.

Contemporary contract service providers have been focusing on bolstering in-house capabilities to offer a wider range of services to their clients, covering product design to distribution and marketing, along with regulatory assistance. The medical device sector is among the most highly regulated industries, and we expect the demand for core competencies, such as design and engineering, prototype development and high volume manufacturing, to continue to drive sponsor companies to outsource various parts of their product development and manufacturing operations to capable contract service providers. Amidst tough competition, the availability of advanced tools and technologies is an important differentiating factor; CMOs that invest in such upgrades are likely to gain a competitive edge.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the medical device contract manufacturing market, featuring a list of CMOs engaged in this domain, and detailed analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, size of employee base, manufacturing facilities, geographical location, type of device manufactured (drug-delivery devices, diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices and others), scale of operation (pre-commercial and commercial) and types of services offered ([A] production services (such as design services, prototyping, component manufacturing, packaging, and sterilization), [B] post-production services (such as supply chain management services, labeling services, logistics, and shipping services) and [C] other services (such as regulatory services, project management services and documentation services).

An elaborate discussion on the various guidelines established by major regulatory bodies for medical device approval, across different countries. The report also features an insightful multi-dimensional bubble analysis, featuring a comparison of the contemporary regulatory scenario in key geographies across the globe.

A benchmark analysis, highlighting the key focus areas of small-sized, mid-sized and large companies, comparing their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups, providing a means for stakeholders to identify ways to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

An analysis of the medical device supply chain, highlighting the role of CMOs engaged in this domain and analysis based on services offered, such as supply chain management services, logistics services, shipping services, and warehousing services, to medical device companies.

Elaborate profiles of popular players that specialize in providing services for both pre-commercial and commercial-scale manufacturing of medical devices. Each profile features an overview of the company, its service portfolio, details on manufacturing facilities, as well as an informed future outlook.

A geographical clinical trial analysis of ongoing and planned studies related to medical devices, featuring details related to medical devices being investigated across various geographies, based on the number of registered trials, current status of trials, phase of development, type of sponsor, therapeutic area(s) and target disease indication(s), and number of patients enrolled.

A detailed analysis of the mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired between 2014-2019. The analysis provides information on the key value drivers for these mergers and acquisitions and the corresponding acquisition deal multiples. In addition, the analysis features an ownership change matrix, providing a summary of the involvement of private and public sector entities in this domain.

An elaborate discussion on the future opportunities/trends related to the medical device contract manufacturing market that are likely to influence the growth within this domain over the coming years.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall medical device CMO industry.

Companies Mentioned



3D Medical Manufacturing (acquired by Tecomet)

3i Group

Accellent

Access Point Technologies

AccuMED

Adroit Medical Systems

Cirtec Medical

Creganna Medical

DynaFlex Technologies

Europlaz Technologies

I-Tek Medical Technologies

Interplex

Keystone Solutions Group

Modern Medical

Oscor

Providence Enterprise

Riverside Medical Packaging

SMC

Stellartech

Suzhou Jenitek

Synecco

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gi1zw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Medical Devices



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.