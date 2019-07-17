UK Data Center Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Key Players are Equinix, NTT (e-shelter), Interxion, STT GDC (Virtus), and CyrusOne

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK Data Center Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2018-2024.



The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the UK data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in the UK and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.



Key Highlights



The IT infrastructure segment was the major revenue contributor to the UK data center market in 2018.

The investment in data center support infrastructure and construction services in the UK is to reach around 1.4 billion in 2024.

The server infrastructure spending contributed around 40% of the overall UK data center market.

VRLA battery-based UPS systems dominated the market with an adoption rate of more than 80% in 2018.

The investment in renewable energy sources is likely to increase with Telehouse and Iron Mountain contributing to the growth in 2018.

Market Insights



The increasing popularity of big data and IoT technology will increase investments in the UK data center market. The rise in cloud-based services and the implementation of the Data Protection Act (2018) that complements General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union are likely to drive cloud service providers to store their personal data within the country.



Increased investments in smart cities initiatives across Bristol, London, and Birmingham are likely to increase market growth. Also, the growth in artificial intelligence and IoT will increase the demand for edge computing and edge data center deployment in the country.



Stringent government regulations have prompted data centers operators in the UK to reduce carbon footprint and purchase renewable source of energy to power their data centers.



Increasing smartphone users, improvements in network connectivity, the rising adoption of new technologies, and the growing demand for data center services from consumers and business end-users are driving the investment in the UK data center market.



Equinix, NTT (e-shelter), Interxion, STT GDC (Virtus), and CyrusOne are the prominent investors/vendors in the UK data center market.



Scope

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

Investment in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the UK data center market during the forecast period

Classification of the UK data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the UK data center market

Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Snapshot



2. List of Data Center Investment in the UK



3. Investment Opportunities in the UK

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

Market Overview

Area - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

6. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

7. Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Storage - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Network - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

8. UK Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Generators - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

9. UK Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Rack - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

10. UK Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

11. UK Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

12. UK Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

13. UK Data Center Market by Geography

London

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Other Cities

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 20182024

14. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Investors

Companies Mentioned



Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

2bm

ARC:MC

Arup

Bougues Construction

Hurley Palmer Flatt Group

Infiniti Data Centre

ISG

Mentnor Construction

Natta

Red-Engineering

Sanska

Structure Tone

ABB

Caterpillar

Climaveneta

Cummins

Eaton

Euro Diesel

KOHLER (SDMO)

Legrand

MTU On Site Energy

Riello UPS

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

Stulz

Vertiv

Colt DCS

CyrusOne

Equinix

Interxion

Iomart

IP House ,Kao Data Centre

Next Generation Data (NGD)

NTT Communication

Serverhouse

STT GDC

TeleData UK

Telehouse

Zayo

