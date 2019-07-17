UK Data Center Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Key Players are Equinix, NTT (e-shelter), Interxion, STT GDC (Virtus), and CyrusOne
The UK Data Center Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2018-2024.
The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the UK data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.
The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in the UK and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.
Key Highlights
- The IT infrastructure segment was the major revenue contributor to the UK data center market in 2018.
- The investment in data center support infrastructure and construction services in the UK is to reach around 1.4 billion in 2024.
- The server infrastructure spending contributed around 40% of the overall UK data center market.
- VRLA battery-based UPS systems dominated the market with an adoption rate of more than 80% in 2018.
- The investment in renewable energy sources is likely to increase with Telehouse and Iron Mountain contributing to the growth in 2018.
Market Insights
The increasing popularity of big data and IoT technology will increase investments in the UK data center market. The rise in cloud-based services and the implementation of the Data Protection Act (2018) that complements General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union are likely to drive cloud service providers to store their personal data within the country.
Increased investments in smart cities initiatives across Bristol, London, and Birmingham are likely to increase market growth. Also, the growth in artificial intelligence and IoT will increase the demand for edge computing and edge data center deployment in the country.
Stringent government regulations have prompted data centers operators in the UK to reduce carbon footprint and purchase renewable source of energy to power their data centers.
Increasing smartphone users, improvements in network connectivity, the rising adoption of new technologies, and the growing demand for data center services from consumers and business end-users are driving the investment in the UK data center market.
Equinix, NTT (e-shelter), Interxion, STT GDC (Virtus), and CyrusOne are the prominent investors/vendors in the UK data center market.
Scope
- An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators
- Investment in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country
- A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the UK data center market during the forecast period
- Classification of the UK data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the UK data center market
- Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors
- A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Snapshot
2. List of Data Center Investment in the UK
3. Investment Opportunities in the UK
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Market Share by Infrastructure 2018
4. Investment by Area
- Market Overview
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
5. Investment by Power Capacity
- Market Overview
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
6. Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Trends
7. Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Server - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Storage - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Network - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
8. UK Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Generators - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
9. UK Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Rack - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
10. UK Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- Market Overview
- CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
11. UK Data Center Market by General Construction
- Market Overview
- Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
12. UK Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Market Overview
- Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
13. UK Data Center Market by Geography
- London
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Other Cities
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 20182024
14. Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Investors
Companies Mentioned
- Atos
- Arista
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell
- HPE
- Huawei
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- 2bm
- ARC:MC
- Arup
- Bougues Construction
- Hurley Palmer Flatt Group
- Infiniti Data Centre
- ISG
- Mentnor Construction
- Natta
- Red-Engineering
- Sanska
- Structure Tone
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Euro Diesel
- KOHLER (SDMO)
- Legrand
- MTU On Site Energy
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- Stulz
- Vertiv
- Colt DCS
- CyrusOne
- Equinix
- Interxion
- Iomart
- IP House ,Kao Data Centre
- Next Generation Data (NGD)
- NTT Communication
- Serverhouse
- STT GDC
- TeleData UK
- Telehouse
- Zayo
