D2L WELCOMES NEBRASKA METHODIST COLLEGE OF NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L today announced Nebraska Methodist College (NMC) — one of America’s top nursing and allied healthcare colleges — is the latest school to join its growing family of postsecondary institutions focused on preparing learners for the world of work.

“From the moment we met with D2L there was instant kismet and camaraderie around what we are trying to accomplish for our learners,” said Amy Clark, Vice President of Academic Affairs at NMC. “Previously, our faculty had been struggling with creating workarounds for even simple tasks — but with Brightspace, we were able to pull everything together in one, easy to use and powerful platform that simply makes life a lot easier for students and faculty alike.”

In addition to its advanced and adaptive capabilities, D2L was selected by NMC thanks to:

Alignment of mission and culture between the college and the company

Time and effort savings for faculty and learners

Powerful features that help faculty take action and improve completion/retention rates

Mobility, social tools and accessibility for students — particularly for remote students and

Support for data security and privacy standards.

Nebraska Methodist College is located in Omaha, Nebraska and is an affiliate of Methodist Health System. The college was established in 1891. Today they have about 1100 students enrolled in the college and serve several hundred more through their Professional Development programs. NMC students gain the skills and experience needed to become outstanding health care practitioners and contributors to society through service-learning experiences, community-based education, and leadership development integrated throughout the curriculum.

“The mission and vision of NMC — which is to create well-trained professionals and make a difference in communities close to home and around the world — is something that really resonated with our team,” said April Oman, SVP of Customer Engagement at D2L. “We’re proud to help NMC’s faculty and students create a learning environment that supports completion, retention and improved outcomes for America’s future health care leaders.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which has been redesigned as their Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

