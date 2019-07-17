MEDIA RELEASE: Ontario Home Builders’ Association Welcomes the Industry to the 2019 Annual Conference

The OHBA 2019 Conference and Awards of Distinction Take Place September 22-24 at Blue Mountain Village and Conference Centre

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) returns to, Collingwood, for the 2019 Conference and Awards of Distinction running from September 22-24, 2019. Taking place at the beautiful Blue Mountain Village and Conference Centre, the three-day event, hosted by the Simcoe County Home Builders’ Association (SCHBA), will provide delegates with opportunities for collaborative learning with industry experts, exclusive networking opportunities, idea sharing forums along entertaining activities. Registration is open at http://conference.ohba.ca with early bird pricing until September 2.

OHBA has expanded the conference under the theme of “Building Growth Together” to include two full days of educational sessions while offering two concurrent session streams throughout the Monday programming – one stream for builders/developers/renovators and another tailored for marketing and sales professionals. Building on the Provincial Government’s Housing Supply Action Plan and the ‘More Homes, More Choice Act’, some of the conference’s focus will centre on how the industry can help create one million new homes that will be needed to accommodate the 2.6 million people coming to Ontario over the next 12 years.



“This year OHBA has organized the conference so that it connects together association commitments with provincial government initiatives,” said Joe Vaccaro, CEO, OHBA. “We recognize that more homes mean better affordability and that in order to meet the needs of new #homebelievers, cut red tape and get shovels in the ground the industry, municipalities and the provincial government need to work together. This year we will be focusing on what needs to be in place to make #homebeliever dreams into #homebeliever realities.”



Sunbelt Rentals, the OHBA Conference Registration presenter, will help greet delegates when they arrive at Blue Mountain and will ensure they are provided with the information needed for their stay. Delegates bags, presented by My Design Studio, will provide delegates with the agenda and their conference packages to help get attendees geared up for the three-day event. The conference kicks off on September 22 with an Opening Reception presented by Enbridge and hosted by SCHBA.



The Annual Meeting of Member is set for the morning September 23, after which a full day of educational sessions begin. The luncheon keynote speaker features marketing guru Ron Tite and is presented by Blueprint Insurance Service. The day ends with the Presidents’ Gala welcoming the 2019-2020 OHBA President with the Pre-Reception presented by the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA), the President’s Gala Dinner presented by Cogeco, and President’s Gala Post-Reception presented by Enercare.



The final day of the conference opens with a full second day of business programming or entertaining activities and culminates with the prestigious OHBA Awards of Distinction Gala in the evening of September 24. Celebrating the finalists and eventual winners begins with the Awards Pre-Reception which is presented by Delta Faucets. The Awards dinner and show is co-presented by Rogers Communications Inc. and Federated Insurance Group of Canada. Wine for the evening is provided by Reliance Home Comfort with a final salute to all the award winners set for the Post-Reception sponsored by Moen. OHBA thanks the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) for sponsoring coffee breaks and graphic designer, 180 Marketing, for its conference marketing support.



About OHBA: As #homebeliever champions, the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) believes in the great Canadian dream of home ownership by supporting more housing choice and supply across Ontario. OHBA is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 29 local associations across the province. www.ohba.ca

