Global Flooring Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flooring Market:

Executive Summary

Global Flooring is valued approximately USD 342.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Floor covering is a term used to describe any layer of finish material applied over a floor structure to provide permanent covering. The floor covering or flooring provides a smooth, clean, impervious, durable, colourful, hard and attractive surface. It is the cover which has to offer resistance to wear and tear due to human movement and movement of furniture, etc. Now a days, Flooring is very important part of home decor which enhance the growth of market. .However, increased emphasis on use of green and eco-friendly material, such as wood, also driven the market growth. Factors, such as new construction, renovation, and retrofitting activities for buildings as well as infrastructure influence the market growth, and are expected to drive the floor market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Flooring is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Factors such as, rising population & urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in disposable income, trending towards huge number of renovation & remodeling activities, witnessed to expand the growth of flooring market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries

Tarkett

Armstrong

Forbo

Gerflor

Interface

Beaulieu International

Toli Corporation

Millliken & Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Resilient Flooring

Non-Resilient Flooring

By End-Use Industry:

Residential

Non-Residential

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Flooring in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

