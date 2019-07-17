New Report Ranks Top Retailers’ Online Buying Experience in the BOPIS Process

"BOPIS State of the Industry - Part 2: The Superior Online BOPIS Experience" highlights the customer impact of the online purchase and notification processes

Durham, NC, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bell and Howell, the leading provider of automated click-and-collect solutions, and OrderDynamics, retail division of Tecsys and leading provider of advanced order management systems, announced today the release of the next installment of their collaborative BOPIS State of the Industry report series they created in partnership with IHL Group, a global research and advisory firm for the retail industry. The report takes an in-depth look at the online and notification portion of the BOPIS experience from the consumer’s perspective.





The findings in the report are based on the feedback provided by 300 secret shoppers that explored the BOPIS shopping journey at 10 top retailers across the U.S. “With this research, we solidified our hypothesis that the online purchase and notification segments are the most mature elements of the BOPIS experience,” explained Greg Buzek, president of IHL Group. “However, there are still significant differences between the top-ranking retailers and bottom ranking retailers, especially in areas that have significant impact on the customer, namely the time to notify the customer, and clear instructions on the in-store pickup process.”





Key findings include:

Transparency Matters : Consumer satisfaction ratings for having items clearly marked as ‘Available for Pickup’ mirror the overall rating of the retailer’s site, satisfaction with the overall BOPIS process and the probability of repeating the service.

: Consumer satisfaction ratings for having items clearly marked as ‘Available for Pickup’ mirror the overall rating of the retailer’s site, satisfaction with the overall BOPIS process and the probability of repeating the service. Timeliness Differentiates : The speed of notification is the greatest area of disparities in the ratings. Those retailers who sent notifications of fulfilled orders in two hours or less, saw a significant increase in metrics around repeat business, recommending the service to others and buying additional items.

: The speed of notification is the greatest area of disparities in the ratings. Those retailers who sent notifications of fulfilled orders in two hours or less, saw a significant increase in metrics around repeat business, recommending the service to others and buying additional items. Clarity Helps: Retailers who provide clear instructions on where to pickup orders once in the store has a critical impact on their overall pickup experience ratings.

"Although retailers have come a long way with improving their online buying experienct, it's clear that there are some crucial areas of needed improvement," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO, Tecsys. "Retailers who are winning in the BOPIS game have a mature inventory management system that clearly indicates what is available for BOPIS, but those who prioritize order fulfillment are building the greatest customer loyalty as their BOPIS service grows."

"Customers using the BOPIS service expect a thoughtful, frictionless and personalized shopping experience," explained Larry Blue, president and CEO of Bell and Howell. "This report gives retailers some insights that will surprise them and provide tips to take the first part of their BOPIS process to the next level."



You can download Part 2 of the BOPIS State of the Industry Report here.

The full report will also be available at Bell and Howell’s booth at NACDS Total Store Expo in Boston. Stop by booth #1505 for your free copy and experience the automated pickup solutions customers are asking for in the report.

About Bell and Howell

Bell and Howell is one of the largest and most sophisticated service organizations in North America, leveraging innovative technologies and unrivaled service capabilities to help its customers increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve their customer experience.

Boasting a rich history and expertise in mechatronics and workflow efficiency, the company delivers comprehensive automation solutions in retail click-and-collect, production mail, and pharmaceutical factory intelligence. Headquartered in Durham, N.C., Bell and Howell has more than 800 highly-skilled field technicians, 24/7/365 customer service and technical support centers, as well as advanced remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities.

About OrderDynamics

OrderDynamics, retail division of Tecsys, develops the world’s leading Out-of-the-Box Distributed Order Management Technology. Powering retail fulfillment, the company helps clients make omni-channel retail a reality. OrderDynamics enables retail options like Buy Online Pickup In-Store (BOPIS | Click & Collect), ship-to-store, and ship-from-store; creating seamless shopping experiences. Iconic brands like Speedo, Boardriders, Columbia Sportswear, JYSK, Princess Auto, Crabtree and Evelyn, and Browns Shoes use OrderDynamics’ technology across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit https://www.orderdynamics.com .

OrderDynamics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tecsys, Inc. Tecsys provides transformative supply chain solutions that equip its customers to succeed in a rapidly-changing omni-channel world. For more information, visit https://www.tecsys.com .

Brian Irish Bell and Howell 919 767-7726 Brian.Irish@bhemail.com Adam Polka OrderDynamics c/o Tecsys 514 866-0001 Adam.Polka@Tecsys.com



