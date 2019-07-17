Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Markets, 2025 - R&D Stimulates the Innovation of Novel Vaccines

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global human papillomavirus vaccine market to grow with a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global human papillomavirus vaccine market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on human papillomavirus vaccine market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on human papillomavirus vaccine market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global human papillomavirus vaccine market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global human papillomavirus vaccine market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing prevalence of cancer

Growing government initiatives for increasing awareness

Funding to the immunization programs

2) Restraints

High cost of vaccine manufacturing

3) Opportunities

Research & development stimulate the innovation of novel vaccines

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the human papillomavirus vaccine market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the human papillomavirus vaccine market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global human papillomavirus vaccine market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Highlights

2.2. Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Projection

2.3. Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Indication

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market



4. Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market by Product Type

5.1. Gardasils

5.2. Gardasil 9

5.3. Cervarix



6. Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market by Indication

6.1. Cervical Cancer

6.2. Cancer

6.3. Vaginal Cancer

6.4. Vulvar Cancer

6.5. Oropharyngeal Cancer

6.6. Other Indications



7. Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Hospitals

7.2. Clinics

7.3. Government Entities



8. Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Merck & Co. Inc.

9.2.2. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

9.2.3. Sanofi S.A.

9.2.4. Johnson & Johnson

9.2.5. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9.2.6. Pfizer Inc.

9.2.7. Bayer AG

9.2.8. Nuron Biotech Inc.

9.2.9. EyeGene Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/htrhnd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Vaccines, Cancer Vaccines



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.