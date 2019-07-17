Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market 2017-2025 - Poor Reimbursement Facilities Hamper Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market to grow with a CAGR of 24.6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of glaucoma

Growing demand for combined glaucoma and cataract surgery

Increasing focus of key players on developing MIGS stents

2) Restraints

Poor reimbursement facilities

Lack of skilled professionals

3) Opportunities

Rapid transition from glaucoma medication to minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Highlights

2.2. Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Projection

2.3. Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Surgery

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Target

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-users

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market



4. Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market by Surgery

5.1. Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract

5.2. Stand Alone Glaucoma



6. Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market by Target

6.1. Trabecular Meshwork

6.2. Suprachoroidal Space

6.3. Other Targets



7. Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market by Product

7.1. MIGS Stents

7.2. MIGS Shunts

7.3. Other Products



8. Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market by End-users

8.1. Hospitals

8.2. Ophthalmology Clinics

8.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



9. Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market by Region

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. RoW



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Alcon Vision LLC

10.2.2. Allergan PLC

10.2.3. Bausch & Lomb Inc.

10.2.4. Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc.

10.2.5. Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

10.2.6. Glaukos Corp

10.2.7. Ivantis Inc.

10.2.8. Lumenis Ltd.

10.2.9. Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

10.2.10. SOLX Inc.



