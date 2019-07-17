Global Photochromic Lens Market Report 2019: Market is Projected to Reach $ 7.7 Billion by 2024 from Around $ 4.8 Billion in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Photochromic Lens Market By Material, By Technology (In-Mass & Imbibing & Trans Bonding), By Application (Corrective & Preventive), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global photochromic lens market is projected to reach $ 7.7 billion by 2024 from around $ 4.8 billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during forecast period, owing to rising levels of ultraviolet radiations in atmosphere which can lead to eye disease.



Photochromic lenses are the eye lenses that when exposed to ultraviolet radiations in sunlight, darken automatically. They return to lighten shade when no longer exposed to ultraviolet radiations. Declining prices, rising geriatric population along with growing popularity of these lenses are anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the global photochromic lens market during forecast period.



Based on application, the global photochromic lens market is bifurcated into preventive and corrective. There is no preventive type of photochromic lenses in the market.



On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into in-mass and imbibing & trans bonding. Among all, the in-mass segment dominated the global photochromic lens market in 2018. However, the imbibing & trans bonding category is poised to grow at a higher rate during forecast period. Geographically, the market for photochromic lens is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.



Owing to rising technological advancements and increasing awareness about eye care, North America dominates the global photochromic lens market. However, the Middle East & Africa region is likely to witness swift growth in the demand for photochromic lens owing to increasing disposable income and rising awareness in the developing economies, such as South Africa, Nigeria, UAE, etc.



The global photochromic lens market is consolidated, as the key multinational players occupy the major industry share. Production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by these key players.



Some of the major players operating in the global photochromic lens market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Corning Incorporated, Essilor International S.A., Hoya Corporation, Vision Service Plan, Transitions Optical Limited, among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1. Photochromic Lenses: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customers/Customer Insights

4.1. Brand awareness (Aided & Unaided)

4.2. Sources of information

4.3. Preferred point of purchase

4.4. Factors influencing purchase decision



5. Global Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Material (Glass, Polycarbonate and Plastic)

5.2.2. By Technology (In-Mass Vs. Imbibing & Trans bonding)

5.2.3. By Application (Corrective and Preventive)

5.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Optical Chains and Independent Eye Care Professionals)

5.2.5. By Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Material, By Technology, By Distribution Channel and By Region)



6. North America Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Material

6.2.2. By Technology

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.4. By Country

6.2.4.1. United States Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

6.2.4.2. Canada Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

6.2.4.3. Mexico Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Material

7.2.2. By Technology

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Country

7.2.4.1. China Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

7.2.4.2. India Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

7.2.4.3. Singapore Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

7.2.4.4. Australia Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

7.2.4.5. New Zealand Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook



8. Europe Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Material

8.2.2. By Technology

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. Germany Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

8.2.4.2. United Kingdom Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

8.2.4.3. France Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

8.2.4.4. Italy Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

8.2.4.5. Spain Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook



9. South America Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Material

9.2.2. By Technology

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By Country

9.2.4.1. Brazil Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

9.2.4.2. Argentina Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

9.2.4.3. Venezuela Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Material

10.2.2. By Technology

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By Country

10.2.4.1. South Africa Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

10.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

10.2.4.3. Iran Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook

10.2.4.4. Nigeria Photochromic Lenses Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers/Opportunities

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles (Leading 10 Companies)

13.2.1. Essilor International S.A.

13.2.2. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

13.2.3. Corning Incorporated

13.2.4. Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd.

13.2.5. Hoya Corporation

13.2.6. Transitions Optical Limited

13.2.7. Vision Dynamics LLC

13.2.8. Tokai Optical Co. Ltd

13.2.9. Optiswiss AG

13.2.10. Vision Service Plan



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1qbys





