Import.io Hires Industry Leaders to Meet Web Data Integration Market Expansion with Enhanced Engineering, Sales and Delivery

Web Data Integration leader brings on tenured team leads to drive Import.io’s market share in burgeoning industry

/EIN News/ -- SARATOGA, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Import.io , the leading Web Data Integration solution provider, today announced the hiring of three key team members to meet the demands of the rapidly expanding Web Data Integration market. The company brought on a new VP of engineering, VP of worldwide sales and a VP of delivery and managed services to drive annual recurring revenue (ARR) in this multi-billion-dollar market.



Import.io hired Masa Karahashi as its new VP of engineering. Previously, Karahashi has led engineering efforts for a variety of start-ups, such as Human API, 3VR and Promptu. He has also spent more than a decade in various executive positions running worldwide enterprise engineering organizations at Oracle and Siebel where he was instrumental in ensuring the successful production launches of some of the world’s largest CRM deployments.

Dixon Fiske has joined the Import.io team as VP of worldwide sales. Fiske has been in technology sales for more than 30 years, most recently with SOASTA (acquired by Akamai), Boundary (acquired by BMC), and Nimsoft (acquired by CA Technologies). Now at his ninth startup, Fiske looks to continue his track record of building successful sales organizations and driving company growth.

Kevin Zachary has joined Import.io as its new VP of delivery and managed services. Zachary previously led professional services and customer success at Cloudera. Prior to joining Cloudera, Zachary spent 14 years at IBM where he led various strategic delivery initiatives focused on data management and emerging technologies for open source big data, machine learning, and AI.

“The Web Data Integration market is growing exponentially and will require top industry talent to meet the heightened demand from customers,” said Gary Read, CEO of Import.io. “These roles are especially critical to fill with the expansion of our managed service business. We now have best-in-class sales leaders, a delivery team that can manage massive data projects and an engineering team that can streamline the development and delivery of vital WDI solutions that meet the needs of a demanding market.”

“I’m looking forward to building a world-class sales organization here at Import.io to serve its billion-dollar market,” said Fiske. “We are transforming the way we do business to respond to prospect needs in an agile manner, expanding and closing deals quickly and efficiently. I’m eager to drive a companywide sales-focused culture to continue delivering solutions at scale.”

This recent expansion of the Import.io team continues the momentum of its record sales growth in Q1 2019. For more information, visit https://www.import.io/

About Import.io

Import.io delivers the world’s data directly to enterprises, fueling business insight and competitive advantage. The Import.io Web Data Integration solution extracts, prepares and integrates high-quality comprehensive web data into customers’ analytics platforms and business applications. The company delivers data to more than 700 customers from millions of web sources. Headquartered in Saratoga, Calif., with additional offices in Colorado, New Jersey and London. For more information, visit www.import.io .

Dixon Fiske Dixon Fiske joins Import.io as VP of worldwide sales. Kevin Zachary Kevin Zachary joins Import.io as VP of delivery and managed services. Masa Karahashi Masa Karahashi joins Import.io as VP of engineering.



