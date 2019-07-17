Sparx Cannabis Announces High-quality Cannabis Products Now Available for the First Time in Dispensaries and for Delivery in California

/EIN News/ -- Salinas, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sparx Cannabis , a vertically-integrated, family-owned and California-grown cannabis lifestyle company, announced today the Company’s high-quality cannabis products can now be purchased at Monterey Bay Reef Dispensary and delivered through Sticky Thumbs Delivery in California.

Monterey Bay Reef, located at 1900 Fremont Boulevard in Seaside, California, is a new adult-use cannabis dispensary servicing the Monterey Peninsula. At this dispensary, customers can purchase any of Sparx Cannabis’ Excite and Exhale products which each include six-pack pre-rolls, single pre-rolls, jars, and the Lite line of products to release later this summer.

“We are thrilled to finally be able to share our incredible lines of products with the Monterey Peninsula and the many visitors who travel to this area,” said Sparx Cannabis President and Co-Founder, Jared Helfant. “We are quickly moving forward in this industry and are continuing to speak with various retail stores across the state of California to help get these incredible products in the hands of those who are seeking high-quality cannabis products for their everyday life.”

Sparx Exhale and Excite product lines focus on the terpenes that the cannabis plant naturally possesses which help provide users with an enhanced experience. The Excite product line is grown to complement the everyday active life while the Exhale product line supports relaxation and an enhanced leisure experience.

Helfant added, “The Monterey Bay Reef is a dispensary with a mission that closely resembles that of Sparx, with their continued commitment to the community and providing the best customer care, I am proud to say the first Sparx products to ever be available for purchase can be bought at The Reef today.”

According to the Arcview Group, the global cannabis market is expected to reach nearly $17 billion this year, which is a 38% increase from 2018.

To learn more about Sparx Cannabis, visit www.sparxcannabis.com.

About Sparx Cannabis

Sparx Cannabis is a vertically-integrated, family owned and operated cannabis cultivation and distribution company. With multiple cannabis business licenses and over 100,000 square feet of operational space on the Central California Coast, Sparx Cannabis is the premium flower producer for the everyday cannabis consumer. Sparx Cannabis is dedicated to being a leader in the industry by implementing multiple high-tech and eco-friendly practices throughout its farms and facilities.

Mission Statement

Sparx Cannabis is a California-grown, vertically-integrated and family-owned lifestyle brand that fits into the everyday life of cannabis consumers across all demographics and backgrounds. We want to remove the stigma and stereotypes that are associated with cannabis by showing how cannabis fits into the motto “Everyone, Everyday.” Sparx Cannabis strives to provide the highest quality, premium product through state-of-the-art technology and innovations that continue to move the industry forward.



