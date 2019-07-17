CBDCapitalGroup Appoints Scott Hartman to the Company's Advisory Council

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBDCapitalGroup (“CCG” or the “Company”), an investment and operating company that helps small companies grow by providing them with the capital, advice, and operational services needed to succeed, today announced that it has appointed Scott Hartman to the Company’s Advisory Council.

With more than two decades of experience in the retail and grocery industries, Hartman has been a strategic leader in many of the trends that have shaped the way America shops. He has led both marketing and operations teams for respected brands such as Whole Foods, Safeway, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions. Most recently, Hartman was the Vice President of Marketing and Vice President of Operations for Lazy Acres Market, considered within the industry as the top natural foods grocery store in the country. All of this experience provides him with valuable awareness of how stores select and merchandise new products.

An early adopter of CBD in retail, Hartman worked to bridge the knowledge gap between vendors and retailers, creating best practices that are used throughout the grocery industry today.

“We are proud to add Scott Hartman to our team as CBDCapitalGroup continues to acquire new mid-level CBD companies looking to expand to serve the CBD market’s high demand amongst consumers,” said CBDCapitalGroup CEO David Metzler. “As grocery store chains continue to trend toward the acceptance of CBD, Hartman will play an important role in ensuring our companies’ products end up on those shelves.”

As part of the Company’s advisory council, Hartman will lead the Company’s strategy for entering grocery operations as it continues to acquire new companies. His deep experience working within grocery chains on product acquisition has given Hartman key insight into training and scaling operations to fit consumer demand.

“I look forward to moving into the quickly booming CBD market with CBDCapitalGroup and helping entrepreneurs in the space achieve new levels of success through our support and guidance,” said CBDCapitalGroup Advisor, Scott Hartman.

CBDCapitalGroup’s primary goal is to become an attractive acquisition target or IPO at a $400 million to $800 million valuation. CBDCapitalGroup plans to achieve this by acquiring profitable CBD companies ranging from $1 million to $10 million in annual revenue. Though these lifestyle companies typically have limited exit opportunities by themselves, their combined value is highly attractive to mega brands, Private Equity (PE) firms, or in an IPO. After each acquisition, CBDCapitalGroup supports these businesses and their respective existing leadership teams through expertise in operations, recruiting, finance, marketing, supply chain optimization, retail distribution, and legal strategy.

About CBD Capital Group: CBD Capital Group is an investment company that acquires and develops mid-stage cannabinoid-based nutraceutical companies. The Company helps entrepreneurs in this industry become more successful and access a faster path to liquidity by providing them with the capital, expert advice and operational resources needed to scale an already profitable business.

