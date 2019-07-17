Holland Chosen as the LTL Inter-Regional Carrier of the Year by Ryder

/EIN News/ -- HOLLAND, Mich., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) -- Holland, the leader in Central and Southeastern next-day delivery, was presented with the Ryder LTL Inter-Regional Carrier of the Year award on June 6, 2019 at the 22nd Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Awards in Chicago, Ill.



The award recognizes excellence through a variety of metrics, including on-time performance, claims handling, customer service, technology applications, economic value, and innovation for the last full calendar year. Holland was strong on pricing stability, revenue/volume of purchases, billing accuracy and innovation, as well as its services for Ryder Multi-Client customers. YRC Worldwide’s daily “Logistics Intelligence Brief” industry news was considered a great resource as well.

“The support we receive from our carriers has a direct impact on our ability to deliver on the promises we make to our customers,” said Dave Belter, Vice President and General Manager of Transportation Management for Ryder. “Ryder is proud to partner with industry-leading carriers like Holland. We thank and congratulate you for going above and beyond to support Ryder and our customers with safe and timely deliveries.”

“Everyone here at Team Holland thanks Ryder for our partnership and for choosing us for this honor,” states Dave Woodwyk, Holland Vice President, Pricing. “We look forward to a successful year to come. Our dedicated, professional employees deliver on the promise of quality, fast and reliable LTL next-day service because at Holland: We Make Next-Day Happen.”

This is the fourth time Holland has been chosen as a Ryder Carrier of the Year. Previous award years were based on results from 1998, 2000 and 2012.

Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® Index. Ryder has been named among “The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes.

About Holland

Holland has long been recognized for delivering reliable next-day service lanes in its territory and annually records some of the lowest claim ratios in the industry. Founded in Holland, Michigan, in 1929, Holland provides industry-leading, on-time reliability for less-than-truckload shipments in the Central and Southeastern United States and Eastern Canada. Holland has been recognized by Logistics Management magazine with its Quest for Quality awards for 32-years in the South/South Central Regional LTL Carriers, Midwest/North Central Regional LTL Carriers and Expedited Motor Carriers categories. Holland is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW). YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland , New Penn , Reddaway and YRC Freight , as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics .

