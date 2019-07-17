Amfeltec’s New Enterprise-level Squid Carrier Board is the Fastest on the Market for M.2 or NGSFF PCIe SSD Expansion

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amfeltec Corporation announced today that its new PCIe Gen 3 Carrier Board for up to six M.2 or NGSFF(NF1) PCIe SSD modules is in full production. This is the latest addition to Amfeltec’s Squid Carrier Board family™.



When all six SSD modules are mounted, this carrier board utilizes the full bandwidth of the x16 PCIe Gen 3 upstream connection, making it the fastest on the market. It should be noted that having exactly six SSD modules mounted is necessary to take full advantage of the maximum speed – six modules happens to be the optimal amount when running in a RAID0 configuration. The result is a read speed of over 14.2 GB/sec, and a write speed of over 12.6 GB/sec.

Due to Amfeltec’s patented design, the one-slot-wide carrier board holds all six SSD modules while taking up a minimal amount of space. Three modules are placed on the top (component) side, and three on the bottom (soldering) side. This is also the first board on the market to support six NGSFF(NF1) modules with a width of up to 32 mm & length of up to 110 mm. The board also has real-time performance and temperature monitoring capability.

“Apart from making the fastest carrier board on the market, we also wanted to provide the greatest storage capacity per slot” says Michael Feldman, President and CTO at Amfeltec Corp, “this becomes obvious through simple math: six 2TB M.2 modules give you a total of 12TB, while six 16TB NGSFF(NF1) modules will give you 96TB. Mounting & unmounting each module on the carrier board couldn’t be easier – you just work with a single screw. This open-concept design ensures maximum air cooling of each module: we don’t need any thermal pads, and we take advantage of both the board’s and the computer’s internal fans.”

This Squid Carrier Board can operate on any motherboard. It is also in a higher class of boards than those that rely on PCIe bifurcation. This is because those carrier boards are not able to support more than four modules per slot due to the natural limitations of PCIe bifurcation itself.

For additional information, please visit the product page: http://amfeltec.com/pci-express-gen-3-carrier-board-for-6-m2-or-ngsff-nf1-pcie-ssd-modules

About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian company, incorporated since 2005. It is a leading provider of complex and innovative solutions for the world’s diverse electronics markets. Amfeltec specializes in electronic engineering, with emphasis on high-speed interconnect technologies, a large variety of computer hardware expansion products, telecommunications connectivity products, and testing & production tools.

All Amfeltec products are manufactured in Canada, and most are covered by one or more United States patents.

