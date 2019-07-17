Glance Technologies Announces Mutual Referral Partnership With Leading North American Point of Sale Provider

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glance Technologies Inc. (“Glance” or the “Company”) (CSE:GET) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) is pleased to announce that we have entered into a mutual referral agreement with Squirrel Systems, a leading North American point of sale provider to the restaurant and hospitality industry.



Glance Pay®, the mobile payment solution of Glance Technologies Inc., has a native integration with Squirrel Systems that allows our restaurant partners the convenience of having Glance incorporated into their operations and become fully automated. This includes the ability to benefit from Glance’s innovative ‘Real Time Bill™’ feature, that provides guests with the ability to access their bill on their phone and pay at the guests’ convenience, all while saving the server valuable time.

“With thousands of hospitality clients in North America, this partnership with Squirrel Systems provides Glance with highly qualified restaurant and bar leads throughout North America,” says Jonathan Hoyles, Interim CEO, Glance Technologies. “Having Squirrel recommend Glance to their clients signifies an even stronger competitive advantage for our mobile payment solution. Our teams have shown a positive working relationship and I am pleased with the partnership.”

About Squirrel Systems Ltd. of Canada.

Squirrel revolutionized the industry with the first touchscreen restaurant POS system and continues to introduce market leading innovations to help shape the industry. With a proven platform, extensive domain expertise, and industry leading service and support, Squirrel helps food and beverage operators enable amazing guest experiences.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies is the owner of Glance Pay ® and Glance PayMe , a pair of complementary smartphone payment applications that enable merchants to provide their customers with quick secure payments, digital rewards, and a better customer experience.

For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech .

For more information, contact:

Jonathan Hoyles

Interim Chief Executive Officer

(833) 338-0299

investors@glancepay.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “may”, "believe", “thinks”, "expect", “exploring”, “expand”, “could”, "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", “plan”, “pursue”, "potentially", “projected”, “should”, “will” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of Glance’s business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations. Although Glance considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among other things, risks that Glance’s software and applications may contain security problems, security vulnerabilities, or defects in design or manufacture, including “bugs” and other problems that could interfere with the intended operation of its software and risks related to the volatility of customer demand for Glance’s products. The forward-looking information in this press release is also based on certain estimates, forecasts and projections, as well as expectations, beliefs and assumptions, including, among other things, that Glance will be able to achieve its business and technology development objectives. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the most recent Annual Information Form and Prospectus of Glance, which may be accessed through Glance's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Glance cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Glance is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.



