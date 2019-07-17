Global On-demand Transportation Market Outlook to 2025: Projecting a CAGR of 17.3%, Driven by High Penetration of Smart Phones & Rising Fuel Prices

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On-demand Transportation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global on-demand transportation market to grow with a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global on-demand transportation market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on on-demand transportation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on on-demand transportation market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global on-demand transportation market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global on-demand transportation market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing middle-class population with lower per-capita income

High penetration of smart phones

Rising fuel price

2) Restraints

Poor connectivity in some locations

3) Opportunities

Development of AI for transportation

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the on-demand transportation market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the on-demand transportation market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global on-demand transportation market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. On-demand Transportation Market Highlights

2.2. On-demand Transportation Market Projection

2.3. On-demand Transportation Market Regional Highlights



3. Global On-demand Transportation Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Service Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of On-demand Transportation Market



4. On-demand Transportation Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global On-demand Transportation Market by Service Type

5.1. Car Sharing

5.2. E-hailing

5.3. Car Rental

5.4. Station Based Mobility



6. Global On-demand Transportation Market by Vehicle Type

6.1. Passenger Cars

6.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.4. Buses & Coaches

6.5. Micro-mobility



7. Global On-demand Transportation Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global On-demand Transportation Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Uber Technologies Inc.

8.2.2. Lyft Inc.

8.2.3. ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA)

8.2.4. GrabTaxi Pte. Ltd.

8.2.5. GT GetTaxi (UK) Limited

8.2.6. Taxify O

8.2.7. Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd. (Didi Chuxing)

8.2.8. Curb Mobility LLC

8.2.9. The Hertz Corporation

8.2.10. Wingz Inc.

8.2.11. Other Companies



