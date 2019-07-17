RNA Therapy Markets to 2025: Insights Into Kidney Diseases, Cardiovascular, Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, and Other Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Therapy Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global RNA therapy market to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global RNA therapy market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on RNA therapy market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on RNA therapy market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global RNA therapy market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global RNA therapy market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising genetic diseases, neurological disorders and viral infections

Advancement in the sectors of molecular technology, nanotechnology and biology

2) Restraints

High cost associated with detection kits and analytical instruments

3) Opportunities

RNA therapy provides number of advantages over chemotherapy

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the RNA therapy market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the RNA therapy market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global RNA therapy market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. RNA Therapy Market Highlights

2.2. RNA Therapy Market Projection

2.3. RNA Therapy Market Regional Highlights



3. Global RNA Therapy Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of RNA Therapy Market



4. RNA Therapy Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global RNA Therapy Market by Technology

5.1. Enabling Technologies

5.2. Enabled Technologies

5.3. RNA Antisense Technologies

5.4. RNA Interference (RNAi) Technologies



6. Global RNA Therapy Market by Application

6.1. Kidney Diseases

6.2. Cardiovascular

6.3. Infectious Diseases

6.4. Oncology

6.5. Metabolic Disorders

6.6. Other Applications



7. Global RNA Therapy Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global RNA Therapy Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Silence Therapeutics

8.2.2. Cenix BioScience GmbH

8.2.3. Sanofi Genzyme

8.2.4. Benitec Biopharma Ltd.

8.2.5. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

8.2.6. DiceRNA Pharmaceuticals

8.2.7. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

8.2.8. Quark Pharmaceuticals

8.2.9. Other Companies



