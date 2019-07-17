Outlook on Healthcare Cybersecurity Markets to 2025 - Spurred by Increasing Demand for Protecting Patients' & Hospitals' Data from Cyber-Attacks

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Cybersecurity Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global healthcare cybersecurity market to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global healthcare cybersecurity market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on healthcare cybersecurity market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on healthcare cybersecurity market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global healthcare cybersecurity market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global healthcare cybersecurity market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing demand for protecting patient's and hospital's data from cyber-attacks

Rising cases of healthcare data breaches

2) Restraints

Lack of cybersecurity experts

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the healthcare cybersecurity market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the healthcare cybersecurity market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global healthcare cybersecurity market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Highlights

2.2. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Projection

2.3. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Healthcare Cybersecurity Market



4. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market by Deployment

5.1. On-premise

5.2. Cloud-based



6. Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market by Type

6.1. Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

6.2. DDoS Mitigation

6.3. Risk & Compliance Management

6.4. Identity & Access Management

6.5. Antivirus & Antimalware

6.6. Security Information & Event Management (SIEM)

6.7. Other Types



7. Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market by End-user

7.1. Medical Devices

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Research Laboratories

7.4. Health Insurance

7.5. Other End-users



8. Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. FireEye Inc.

9.2.2. Cisco Systems Inc.

9.2.3. Symantec Corporation

9.2.4. Lockheed Martin Corporation

9.2.5. International Business Machines Corporation

9.2.6. Northrop Grumman Corporation

9.2.7. Kaspersky Lab

9.2.8. McAfee LLC

9.2.9. Palo Alto Networks Inc.

9.2.10. Sensato



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2waki

