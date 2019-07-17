Data Science Salon Announces a Partnership With Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Conference Expansion

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Science Salon Miami, introduced by the creators of the Data Science Popup and Plotcon, Afternoon of Data, Data Science Innovation Summit and the producers of Jupyter Popup, will host its 1st one-day data science forum in Miami for the senior practitioners in the finance, hospitality, and healthcare industries, Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11, at CIC in Miami. This intimate event is the only one of its kind and curates data science sessions to bring specialists in finance, hospitality, and healthcare face-to-face to educate each other on innovative new solutions in artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and acceptance around best practices. Data Science Salon attendees are data science managers, C-Level executives, senior data scientists, research scientists, analysts, entrepreneurs, developers, and other technical practitioners in finance, hospitality, and healthcare.



Data science approaches in finance, healthcare, and hospitality are some of the most sophisticated in the practice. DSS MIA is set to explore and discuss the impacts of those practices. This conference series is designed to be not only informative, but also entertaining. “It's great to find an event like this where everyone can learn from one another in a relaxed environment,” said Patrick McGarry, Head of Community at data.world. “Whether you are a senior leader, or an advanced practitioner, you'll definitely find useful information at one of these events.” Past attendees have pointed to the tightly curated content and the ease of networking in such an intimate setting. “We have a reputation for curating the most sophisticated conversations in data science, machine learning and AI today,” said Anna Anisin, Founder and CEO at Formulatedby, the host of the Data Science Salon Series.

Data Science Salon Miami is presented by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean has been leading innovation in the cruise industry for many years, and is well-positioned to be a leader in leveraging data analytics and AI to improve performance across every dimension of the business. “We are very excited to sponsor the Data Science Salon. Continuous innovation is a crucial piece of Royal Caribbean’s DNA, and for the last 50 years we have lived that philosophy. Royal Caribbean is making major investments in Data Science and AI across every business function. It’s becoming part of everything we do. We are thrilled to be actively engaging in the community conversation about what’s next,” said Matt Denesuk, SVP, Data Analytics & AI at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

This is the home market for Formulatedby and the Data Science Salon, which has also visited Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, and most recently New York at Viacom HQ in Times Square. The series will continue to expand in February 2019 with the addition of Data Science Salon Seattle: Applying AI and ML to Retail and eCommerce.

For more information on the Data Science Salon Miami visit https://datascience.salon/miami-2019/

About Data Science Salons

Data innovation is transforming business, hospitality and society, and Formulatedby coordinates the Data Science Salon series across several industries including media, entertainment, finance, retail, and hospitality. The Data Science Salons are inspired by intimate conversations and research reports put together by Formulatedby in collaboration with several data science companies and industry experts. Learn more about the Data Science Salons at https://datascience.salon/ and Formulatedby at http://formulated.by.

