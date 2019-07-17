First Nations Receives Highest 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for Eighth Straight Year

Only 4% of Evaluated Charities Achieve this Honor

/EIN News/ -- Longmont, Colorado, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Nations Development Institute ( First Nations ) has once again received the highest rating of four stars from charity watchdog agency Charity Navigator , making it the eighth year in a row that First Nations has achieved this distinction. Only 4 percent of the charities rated by Charity Navigator can claim the honor of receiving this top rating for eight consecutive years.



Charity Navigator is America's largest and most-utilized independent evaluator of charities. The coveted rating is recognition of First Nations’ “strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency," according to the rating agency.

In a July 1, 2019, letter to First Nations President & CEO Michael E. Roberts, Charity Navigator President & CEO Michael Thatcher said: "We are proud to announce First Nations Development Institute has earned our eighth consecutive 4-star rating. This is our highest possible rating and indicates that your organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way. Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that First Nations Development Institute exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in your area of work. Only 4% of the charities we evaluate have received at least 8 consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that First Nations Development Institute outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets First Nations Development Institute apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness."

"As we have been for eight years straight, we are honored and proud to receive this outstanding rating, especially since so few nonprofits ever attain it,” said First Nations’ Roberts. “It reflects our dedicated accountability to all of our constituencies – our generous donors and the Native American communities we serve – and it demonstrates our commitment to pursuing our important work in a clear, honest and fiscally responsible manner."

About First Nations Development Institute

For 39 years, using a three-pronged strategy of educating grassroots practitioners, advocating for systemic change, and capitalizing Indian communities, First Nations has been working to restore Native American control and culturally-compatible stewardship of the assets they own – be they land, human potential, cultural heritage or natural resources – and to establish new assets for ensuring the long-term vitality of Native American communities. First Nations serves Native American communities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.firstnations.org .

