Colour Inkjet Digital Printing in Global Labels and Packaging Markets, 2023

In 2018 colour inkjet digital technology is seeing strong and robust and accelerating double digit growth across all the labels & packaging segments listed above - This is due to the combination of a number of positive factors, including:

More cost effective than traditional analogue printing processes for shorter print runs

Often more cost effective for labels & packaging than competing digital technologies(electro-photographic)

Print quality is comparable to analogue press print quality (eg: Flexo finish). This is seen as an advantage in matching the print on a single pack (eg: Hybrid presses) or across a product category

Offers powerful value added functionalities & benefits, comparable to NFC/RFID but at significantly lower incremental costs.

Success has already been seen across the labels industry with significant further growth prospects in terms of markets, product categories and geographies:

Existing markets and new product categories within existing markets

New vertical markets & new geographies.

But actually the labels market looks to be just the tip of the iceberg' - The opportunities in the packaging arena will, in the end, be much greater than labels - It will just take a bit longer to realise.



And furthermore, the packaging industry is in a position to leverage on inkjet technology development (eg: Print Heads/Inks) and know-how built up over recent years already in the labels field and indeed more generally across various other industries including the very large & powerful global desktop printer industry.



There are not fundamental obstacles in terms of physics - More a matter of interest parties investing sufficient resources in R&D to develop higher performance and more cost effective digital presses together with still better adapted colour inkjet digital consumables (ie. substrate materials & digital inks).



By 2018 a strong surge to develop better more cost-effective technology and bring this to the market has become evident - And particularly in terms of latest generation automated production full colour inkjet presses, which is a focal point of this report.

Key Topics Covered:



Volume I - Evaluation of Markets & Opportunities



INTRODUCTION

Disruptive Technology - Digital Printing

Changing Demographics

The Digital Print Landscape is Complex & Rapidly Evolving

Leading Digital Colour Printing Technologies (inkjet / Electro-photographic)

MARKET GROWTH TRENDS

Colour inkjet digital - Types of Labels / Packaging Applications

Some Helpful Trends in Consumer packaging

KEY BENEFITS & COST ISSUES

Colour Digital Printing - Major Potential Benefits for Brand Owners

Unique IDs / Gateways to the Internet

PROLIFERATION OF INKJET DIGITAL PRESS PROVIDERS/DESIGNS



SCOPE OF THE REPORT



CONCLUSIONS

Great Opportunities

The Need for More Latitude' - Consumables

The Cost Barrier to Longer Print Runs will be minimised in the Future

KEY FINDINGS

Market Penetration- Types of Labels / Packaging - Types of Colour Digital Presses

REGIONAL TRENDS - PACKAGING PRINTING



MARKET DRIVERS

Positives

Increasing demand for Premium Packaging

Growing Demand for Smaller Pack Sizes

Growing Middle Classes / Urbanisation / Smaller Households

Ageing Populations

Convenience Packaging

Negatives - Factors causing Resistance to Market Growth

High cost of consumables (ie. Inks & Substrate materials)

Finite Limitations to the market for Digital Presses

Analogue Press Builders are Fighting Back

Long Working Life - Analogue Printing Presses

Brokering of Inkjet Colour Digital Printing capacity

Some Trends Driving Demand for Inkjet Labels

LABELS & PACKAGING ARE INTERCONNECTED

Example 1 - Potential for substitution of labels by direct inkjet printing - Plastic bottles

Example 2 - Leading inkjet label press builder EFI has moved focus away from labels

GLOBAL MARKET FOR PACKAGING

Market Sizing and Forecast

Flexible Packaging

Cartonboard and paperboard

Flexible Packaging versus Folding Cartons

Liquid Packaging Board Laminates

GLOBAL MARKET FOR PRINT IN PACKAGING



GLOBAL MARKET FOR DIGITAL PRINT IN PACKAGING



INKJET PRINTING - TYPES OF LABELS/PACKAGING APPLICATIONS

Some Key Factors in Identifying Areas of Opportunity for Digital Printing

Digital Presses - Segmentation by Web Width

AREAS OF OPPORTUNITY - INKJET IN LABELS / PACKAGING

Narrow Web Label Presses - Labels & Small Packaging Items

Narrow Web Label Presses - Labels & Packaging

Narrow Web Label Presses - Labels & Small Packaging Items

Low Hanging Fruit - Narrow web label presses

Further Growth Potential - Digital Labels

Trend to Shorter Labels Print Runs - Selected Verticals

Health & Beauty / Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Chemicals

PACKAGING - A BIG OPPORTUNITY FOR DIGITAL PRINTING



AREAS OF OPPORTUNITY IDENTIFIED - INKJET IN PACKAGING

Moving beyond Narrow Web - Wider Web Inkjet - Packaging

Incremental widening of press capability

Folding Cartons & Flexible Packaging - Wider Web Inkjet Presses

Corrugated

Important Evolutions in the World of Corrugated Packaging

Corrugated Packaging is Being used in New Ways

Primary Retail Packaging - Growing Demand for Corrugated

eCommerce - Surging Demand for Corrugated

Single Pass Inkjet Press Configurations

Case Study - HP PageWide Inkjet Series presses - Printing Multiple Jobs Concurrently

Corrugated Board Constructions

Market breakdown - Corrugated Board Constructions

Pre-printed Paper Laminate versus Direct Print to Corrugated

Hybrid Digital / Analogue Printing Systems

Matching Digital Colour & Traditional Analogue

Retrofit Inkjet Modules - Creating Hybrids

Direct-to-3D Packaging Profiles

Metal cans (aluminium or tinplate) - 2 Piece / 3 Piece

Closures - Metal / Plastic (small diameter)

Some Other 3D Packaging Profiles - Cylindrical.

PRINTHEADS - MARKET TRENDS



GLOBAL DIGITAL PRESS MARKET

Inkjet versus Electro-photographic Technology - Digital Presses

Evolution of Average. Selling Price (ASP) - Inkjet Colour Digital Printing - 2018 to 2023

Annual Digital Press Installations Installations by Value $USD

Installed Base Inkjet Digital Printing - 2018 to 2023

Hybrid Presses - Digital / Analogue

Digital Consumables are set for Strong Growth

Printing Inks for Packaging / Labels

Market Overview - Printing Inks for Packaging / Labels

Printing Processes / Inks - Packaging Substrate Materials & Applications

Inkjet Digital Inks

Regulatory Aspects - Printing Inks

Volume II - Technology Overview & Solution Provider Company Profiles

INTRODUCTION



Background

Digital Printing of Labels & Printing - Very Rapid Industry Evolution

The Digital Print Landscape is Complex & Rapidly Evolving

Proliferation of Inkjet Press Providers - Potential Industry Shake-Out'

Synergistic Partnerships are a Key to Success in this Industry

Key Building Blocks

Some Examples of Partnerships - Inkjet Technology/Press Building

Some Examples of Partnerships - Inkjet Printed Heads/Inkjet Press Builders

KEY BENEFITS & COST ISSUES

Colour Digital Printing - Major Potential Benefits for Brand Owners

Cost Issues - Digital/Analogue/Hybrid - Run Length

Not Just a Cost Centre - Benefits Clearly Differentiate Digital from Analogue

Unique IDs/Gateways to the Internet

DIGITAL PRINTING - RECONFIGURING SUPPLY CHAINS

Outsourcing Digital Printing - Converter/Contract Packer/Brand Owner

Contract Packers - An Interesting Market for Digital Presses.

Printing Packaging on Narrow Web Labels Inkjet Presses

Late-Stage Digital Printing - Labels/Packaging

Late Stage Digital Inkjet presses - Corrugated

Xant

Boxmaking Machinery GmbH

SUBSTRATE MATERIALS & INKS - DIGITAL LABELS

Development of Optimal Consumables - Key Building Blocks for Success

The Need for More Latitude'

Types of Inkjet Inks

Special Features/Embellishment with Digital

Embossing

Metallics and Foils

Extra colours

White Ink

PRINT-HEADS

Inkjet technology

Simple in Theory - Complex in practice

Industrial Scale Inkjet Printing

Types of Print Heads - Piezoelectric/Thermal/Continuous - Inkjet

Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) - Piezoelectric

Piezoelectric Drop-on-demand (DOD)

Thermal Drop-on-demand (DOD)

Scalability Potential - Print head Technology - Piezoelectric/Thermal/Continuous

Inkjet Print Head Speed - New Generation Faster Print Heads

Case Study - Seiko Epson PrecisionCore - Print heads

Case Study - FujiFilm Dimatix Samba - Print heads

Case Study - Xaar - PrintBar Unlimited

COMPANY PROFILES & OFFERINGS - INKJET PRESSES

Types of Solution Providers - Inkjet

Some Key Design Aspects for Colour Inkjet Digital Presses

Leading Narrow Web - Labels/Packaging Inkjet Press Builders

Leading Wider Web - Packaging - Press Builders

Leading Colour Digital Colour - Inkjet Press Builders - Corrugated

Leading Colour Digital/Analogue Hybrid Press Builders

Leading Retro-fit Colour Inkjet for Analogue Printing Presses - Module Builders

Leading Colour Digital Print Direct-to-3D - Press Builders

Company Profiles

Barberan - JetMaster Series

Bobst/Mouvent Cluster/Kodak Stream

Colordyne Technologies - 3600 Series - Retro-fit - Memjet

Dantex Group/JF Machines - PicoColour/Picojet - Ricoh

Dilli - Neo-Mercury

Domino N610i (Brother Industries)/MPS - Kyocera

Dubuit - 9150/972/9964 Digitale

Durst Group - FujiFilm Dimatix/Ricoh

EFI - Nozomi C18000/Vutek Range - Fiery Digital Front Ends/Smart Box

Engico srl - Aqua 250

Epson Seiko - Surepress L-4033AW/L-4533/L-6043AW - Epson Micro Piezo

FFEI Graphium - Xaar

Focus Label Machinery - d-Flex Hi-Q - Konica Minolta

Founder - Eaglejet - Xaar/Panasonic

FujiFilm Dimatix - Jet Press 720S - Samba

Hapa

Heidelberg/Gallus - Fuji Film - Smartfire/Labelfire/Primefire/Omnifire - Memjet

Hinterkopf Technology Partnership - D240.

HP - T400/PageWide C500/Scitex 17000

Industrial Inkjet - ColourPrint Digital Label Module - Konica Minolta

INX International/Sakata - NW210/340 - CP100/INX CP800

Iwatsu - Lintec - LabelMeister EM-250A/EM-250W

KHS/NMP Systems - Xaar

Kodak - Prosper - Stream/UltraStream

Koenig & Bauer (KBA)/Xerox (Impika)/HP

Komori/INX International Ink - NW210 - Xaar

Konica Minolta - AccurioLabel 190/bizhub Press C71cf - Panasonic - Dry Toner

Krones/Till/Dekron - Konica Minolta/Xaar

Landa Digital Printing - Nanography W10/S10

Mark Andy - Digital Series HD - Memjet -/Digital One - Toner

Martinenghi - Konica Minolta

MGI Digital Graphic Technology/Konica Minolta - JETvarnish 3D Web

Miyakoshi Printing Machinery - MLP13H.

Nilpeter - Panorama

Oc - A Canon Company - LabelStream 4000 - Xaar

Omet - Durst XJet/Domino JetPlus - Kyocera

Ricoh

Rigoli/Memjet

Scodix - S/Ultra/E106

Screen Graphics (Dai Nippon) - Inca Digital - Dantex - Dimatix

Seiko Holdings (Epson) - SII Printek

Shiki Machine Supply - Pico Jet - Kyocera

SMTD Digital

Sun Automation Group - Corrstream

Sun Chemical (DIC)/Imaging Technology International (iTi) - Solarjet

Tapematic - CPrint/Cprint Mini

Tonejet - Rockwell Automation - Proprietary Nozzle-less print head

Uteco GAIA/JetINX - Xaar/Sapphire EVO - Kodak S-series Prosper

Velox Digital - IDS 250

Wifag-Polytype - DigiRound

Windmoeller & Hoelscher (W&H) - Xaar

Xeikon - Cheetah/Panther/EFI Jetrion/Flint Group

Xerox/Impika/Rivor/Brenva/Rialto/Fuji Xerox - Memjet

