Colour Inkjet Digital Printing in Global Labels and Packaging Markets, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Bright Future for Colour Inkjet Digital Printing in Global Labels and Packaging Markets: The State of the Industry in 2018 with Forecasts to 2023 (Volume I & II)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018 colour inkjet digital technology is seeing strong and robust and accelerating double digit growth across all the labels & packaging segments listed above - This is due to the combination of a number of positive factors, including:

  • More cost effective than traditional analogue printing processes for shorter print runs
  • Often more cost effective for labels & packaging than competing digital technologies(electro-photographic)
  • Print quality is comparable to analogue press print quality (eg: Flexo finish). This is seen as an advantage in matching the print on a single pack (eg: Hybrid presses) or across a product category
  • Offers powerful value added functionalities & benefits, comparable to NFC/RFID but at significantly lower incremental costs.

Success has already been seen across the labels industry with significant further growth prospects in terms of markets, product categories and geographies:

  • Existing markets and new product categories within existing markets
  • New vertical markets & new geographies.

But actually the labels market looks to be just the tip of the iceberg' - The opportunities in the packaging arena will, in the end, be much greater than labels - It will just take a bit longer to realise.

And furthermore, the packaging industry is in a position to leverage on inkjet technology development (eg: Print Heads/Inks) and know-how built up over recent years already in the labels field and indeed more generally across various other industries including the very large & powerful global desktop printer industry.

There are not fundamental obstacles in terms of physics - More a matter of interest parties investing sufficient resources in R&D to develop higher performance and more cost effective digital presses together with still better adapted colour inkjet digital consumables (ie. substrate materials & digital inks).

By 2018 a strong surge to develop better more cost-effective technology and bring this to the market has become evident - And particularly in terms of latest generation automated production full colour inkjet presses, which is a focal point of this report.

Key Topics Covered:

Volume I - Evaluation of Markets & Opportunities

INTRODUCTION

  • Disruptive Technology - Digital Printing
  • Changing Demographics
  • The Digital Print Landscape is Complex & Rapidly Evolving
  • Leading Digital Colour Printing Technologies (inkjet / Electro-photographic)

MARKET GROWTH TRENDS

  • Colour inkjet digital - Types of Labels / Packaging Applications
  • Some Helpful Trends in Consumer packaging

KEY BENEFITS & COST ISSUES

  • Colour Digital Printing - Major Potential Benefits for Brand Owners
  • Unique IDs / Gateways to the Internet

PROLIFERATION OF INKJET DIGITAL PRESS PROVIDERS/DESIGNS

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

CONCLUSIONS

  • Great Opportunities
  • The Need for More Latitude' - Consumables
  • The Cost Barrier to Longer Print Runs will be minimised in the Future

KEY FINDINGS

  • Market Penetration- Types of Labels / Packaging - Types of Colour Digital Presses

REGIONAL TRENDS - PACKAGING PRINTING

MARKET DRIVERS

  • Positives
  • Increasing demand for Premium Packaging
  • Growing Demand for Smaller Pack Sizes
  • Growing Middle Classes / Urbanisation / Smaller Households
  • Ageing Populations
  • Convenience Packaging
  • Negatives - Factors causing Resistance to Market Growth
  • High cost of consumables (ie. Inks & Substrate materials)
  • Finite Limitations to the market for Digital Presses
  • Analogue Press Builders are Fighting Back
  • Long Working Life - Analogue Printing Presses
  • Brokering of Inkjet Colour Digital Printing capacity
  • Some Trends Driving Demand for Inkjet Labels

LABELS & PACKAGING ARE INTERCONNECTED

  • Example 1 - Potential for substitution of labels by direct inkjet printing - Plastic bottles
  • Example 2 - Leading inkjet label press builder EFI has moved focus away from labels

GLOBAL MARKET FOR PACKAGING

  • Market Sizing and Forecast
  • Flexible Packaging
  • Cartonboard and paperboard
  • Flexible Packaging versus Folding Cartons
  • Liquid Packaging Board Laminates

GLOBAL MARKET FOR PRINT IN PACKAGING

GLOBAL MARKET FOR DIGITAL PRINT IN PACKAGING

INKJET PRINTING - TYPES OF LABELS/PACKAGING APPLICATIONS

  • Some Key Factors in Identifying Areas of Opportunity for Digital Printing
  • Digital Presses - Segmentation by Web Width

AREAS OF OPPORTUNITY - INKJET IN LABELS / PACKAGING

  • Narrow Web Label Presses - Labels & Small Packaging Items
  • Narrow Web Label Presses - Labels & Packaging
  • Narrow Web Label Presses - Labels & Small Packaging Items
  • Low Hanging Fruit - Narrow web label presses
  • Further Growth Potential - Digital Labels
  • Trend to Shorter Labels Print Runs - Selected Verticals
  • Health & Beauty / Cosmetics
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Industrial Chemicals

PACKAGING - A BIG OPPORTUNITY FOR DIGITAL PRINTING

AREAS OF OPPORTUNITY IDENTIFIED - INKJET IN PACKAGING

  • Moving beyond Narrow Web - Wider Web Inkjet - Packaging
  • Incremental widening of press capability
  • Folding Cartons & Flexible Packaging - Wider Web Inkjet Presses
  • Corrugated
  • Important Evolutions in the World of Corrugated Packaging
  • Corrugated Packaging is Being used in New Ways
  • Primary Retail Packaging - Growing Demand for Corrugated
  • eCommerce - Surging Demand for Corrugated
  • Single Pass Inkjet Press Configurations
  • Case Study - HP PageWide Inkjet Series presses - Printing Multiple Jobs Concurrently
  • Corrugated Board Constructions
  • Market breakdown - Corrugated Board Constructions
  • Pre-printed Paper Laminate versus Direct Print to Corrugated
  • Hybrid Digital / Analogue Printing Systems
  • Matching Digital Colour & Traditional Analogue
  • Retrofit Inkjet Modules - Creating Hybrids
  • Direct-to-3D Packaging Profiles
  • Metal cans (aluminium or tinplate) - 2 Piece / 3 Piece
  • Closures - Metal / Plastic (small diameter)
  • Some Other 3D Packaging Profiles - Cylindrical.

PRINTHEADS - MARKET TRENDS

GLOBAL DIGITAL PRESS MARKET

  • Inkjet versus Electro-photographic Technology - Digital Presses
  • Evolution of Average. Selling Price (ASP) - Inkjet Colour Digital Printing - 2018 to 2023
  • Annual Digital Press Installations Installations by Value $USD
  • Installed Base Inkjet Digital Printing - 2018 to 2023
  • Hybrid Presses - Digital / Analogue
  • Digital Consumables are set for Strong Growth
  • Printing Inks for Packaging / Labels
  • Market Overview - Printing Inks for Packaging / Labels
  • Printing Processes / Inks - Packaging Substrate Materials & Applications
  • Inkjet Digital Inks
  • Regulatory Aspects - Printing Inks

Volume II - Technology Overview & Solution Provider Company Profiles

INTRODUCTION

  • Background
  • Digital Printing of Labels & Printing - Very Rapid Industry Evolution
  • The Digital Print Landscape is Complex & Rapidly Evolving
  • Proliferation of Inkjet Press Providers - Potential Industry Shake-Out'
  • Synergistic Partnerships are a Key to Success in this Industry
  • Key Building Blocks
  • Some Examples of Partnerships - Inkjet Technology/Press Building
  • Some Examples of Partnerships - Inkjet Printed Heads/Inkjet Press Builders

KEY BENEFITS & COST ISSUES

  • Colour Digital Printing - Major Potential Benefits for Brand Owners
  • Cost Issues - Digital/Analogue/Hybrid - Run Length
  • Not Just a Cost Centre - Benefits Clearly Differentiate Digital from Analogue
  • Unique IDs/Gateways to the Internet

DIGITAL PRINTING - RECONFIGURING SUPPLY CHAINS

  • Outsourcing Digital Printing - Converter/Contract Packer/Brand Owner
  • Contract Packers - An Interesting Market for Digital Presses.
  • Printing Packaging on Narrow Web Labels Inkjet Presses
  • Late-Stage Digital Printing - Labels/Packaging
  • Late Stage Digital Inkjet presses - Corrugated
  • Xant
  • Boxmaking Machinery GmbH

SUBSTRATE MATERIALS & INKS - DIGITAL LABELS

  • Development of Optimal Consumables - Key Building Blocks for Success
  • The Need for More Latitude'
  • Types of Inkjet Inks
  • Special Features/Embellishment with Digital
  • Embossing
  • Metallics and Foils
  • Extra colours
  • White Ink

PRINT-HEADS

  • Inkjet technology
  • Simple in Theory - Complex in practice
  • Industrial Scale Inkjet Printing
  • Types of Print Heads - Piezoelectric/Thermal/Continuous - Inkjet
  • Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) - Piezoelectric
  • Piezoelectric Drop-on-demand (DOD)
  • Thermal Drop-on-demand (DOD)
  • Scalability Potential - Print head Technology - Piezoelectric/Thermal/Continuous
  • Inkjet Print Head Speed - New Generation Faster Print Heads
  • Case Study - Seiko Epson PrecisionCore - Print heads
  • Case Study - FujiFilm Dimatix Samba - Print heads
  • Case Study - Xaar - PrintBar Unlimited

COMPANY PROFILES & OFFERINGS - INKJET PRESSES

  • Types of Solution Providers - Inkjet
  • Some Key Design Aspects for Colour Inkjet Digital Presses
  • Leading Narrow Web - Labels/Packaging Inkjet Press Builders
  • Leading Wider Web - Packaging - Press Builders
  • Leading Colour Digital Colour - Inkjet Press Builders - Corrugated
  • Leading Colour Digital/Analogue Hybrid Press Builders
  • Leading Retro-fit Colour Inkjet for Analogue Printing Presses - Module Builders
  • Leading Colour Digital Print Direct-to-3D - Press Builders
  • Company Profiles
  • Barberan - JetMaster Series
  • Bobst/Mouvent Cluster/Kodak Stream
  • Colordyne Technologies - 3600 Series - Retro-fit - Memjet
  • Dantex Group/JF Machines - PicoColour/Picojet - Ricoh
  • Dilli - Neo-Mercury
  • Domino N610i (Brother Industries)/MPS - Kyocera
  • Dubuit - 9150/972/9964 Digitale
  • Durst Group - FujiFilm Dimatix/Ricoh
  • EFI - Nozomi C18000/Vutek Range - Fiery Digital Front Ends/Smart Box
  • Engico srl - Aqua 250
  • Epson Seiko - Surepress L-4033AW/L-4533/L-6043AW - Epson Micro Piezo
  • FFEI Graphium - Xaar
  • Focus Label Machinery - d-Flex Hi-Q - Konica Minolta
  • Founder - Eaglejet - Xaar/Panasonic
  • FujiFilm Dimatix - Jet Press 720S - Samba
  • Hapa
  • Heidelberg/Gallus - Fuji Film - Smartfire/Labelfire/Primefire/Omnifire - Memjet
  • Hinterkopf Technology Partnership - D240.
  • HP - T400/PageWide C500/Scitex 17000
  • Industrial Inkjet - ColourPrint Digital Label Module - Konica Minolta
  • INX International/Sakata - NW210/340 - CP100/INX CP800
  • Iwatsu - Lintec - LabelMeister EM-250A/EM-250W
  • KHS/NMP Systems - Xaar
  • Kodak - Prosper - Stream/UltraStream
  • Koenig & Bauer (KBA)/Xerox (Impika)/HP
  • Komori/INX International Ink - NW210 - Xaar
  • Konica Minolta - AccurioLabel 190/bizhub Press C71cf - Panasonic - Dry Toner
  • Krones/Till/Dekron - Konica Minolta/Xaar
  • Landa Digital Printing - Nanography W10/S10
  • Mark Andy - Digital Series HD - Memjet -/Digital One - Toner
  • Martinenghi - Konica Minolta
  • MGI Digital Graphic Technology/Konica Minolta - JETvarnish 3D Web
  • Miyakoshi Printing Machinery - MLP13H.
  • Nilpeter - Panorama
  • Oc - A Canon Company - LabelStream 4000 - Xaar
  • Omet - Durst XJet/Domino JetPlus - Kyocera
  • Ricoh
  • Rigoli/Memjet
  • Scodix - S/Ultra/E106
  • Screen Graphics (Dai Nippon) - Inca Digital - Dantex - Dimatix
  • Seiko Holdings (Epson) - SII Printek
  • Shiki Machine Supply - Pico Jet - Kyocera
  • SMTD Digital
  • Sun Automation Group - Corrstream
  • Sun Chemical (DIC)/Imaging Technology International (iTi) - Solarjet
  • Tapematic - CPrint/Cprint Mini
  • Tonejet - Rockwell Automation - Proprietary Nozzle-less print head
  • Uteco GAIA/JetINX - Xaar/Sapphire EVO - Kodak S-series Prosper
  • Velox Digital - IDS 250
  • Wifag-Polytype - DigiRound
  • Windmoeller & Hoelscher (W&H) - Xaar
  • Xeikon - Cheetah/Panther/EFI Jetrion/Flint Group
  • Xerox/Impika/Rivor/Brenva/Rialto/Fuji Xerox - Memjet

