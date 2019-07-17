Four Day Public Private Partnership (PPP) Master Class - Kigali, Rwanda (September 17-20, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Private Partnership (PPP) Master Class" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Master Class is intended to provide a wide variety of practical knowledge and skills to those engaged in PPP projects including in the following areas:

Capacity building

Risk appraisal

Basics of financial modeling

Prioritizing the projects

Promoting the projects

Communication and negotiation skills

Supported by appropriate case studies and group exercises in power, transport (roads, rail, airports, ports), urban regeneration, real estate, water and sewerage, and environment etc, it will benefit professionals supporting or promoting projects in the market, or those engaged in seeking finance from Multilaterals and Banks and those engaged in bidding or contracting from the private sector.



Case Studies and Group Exercises

There will be a good number of Case Studies during this 4 day course, detail to be adjusted according to Pre-course Questionnaires.

The case studies can include:

World Bank and PPIAF supported projects

Sectors include: roads, rail, ports, accommodation, education, airports, urban regeneration, irrigation, power, health, water

UK: A mature PPP cycle

Egypt: West Nile and Power & Energy

South Africa: Gautra in transport rail

Nigeria: Roads & power generation & Privatisation

Group Exercises would include localized case studies with group analysis, on Project Risk Appraisal, Negotiating for a World Bank Loan, Negotiating for a Bank Support or Loan, Building a PPP Airport or

Port, Building a Community Centre or Public Amenity Project, etc



Led by internationally recognised expert trainer with 37 years of PPP, Projects, and construction law experience.

Who Should Attend:



In the public sector, this course will benefit:

PPP units, Privatisation Departments and relevant agencies

Ministries of Finance, Transport, Power, Health, Public Works and etc

Other ministries and agencies concerned with social or economic infrastructure as well as provincial and local government officials

In the private, legal and banking sectors, this course will benefit:

Project managers, surveyors, accountants and engineers who wish to understand more on PPP projects

Lawyers who wish to improve their understanding and practice of PPPs

Bankers and financial professionals involved in infrastructure finance

Construction companies and developers involved with PPPs

Agenda:



Course Format



This course will be a highly interactive and participative workshop where participants will be encouraged to discuss their own practice and compare it to others and recognised best practice. Case studies and group exercises will form an important part of the workshop and participants will be encouraged to discuss and reflect on their own organisations practices and ways to improve them.



Pre-Course Questionnaire



Our expert trainer Marshall would like to customize the class based on your specific needs. Pre-Course Questionnaire will be sent to you prior to the workshop to complete. Mr. Levine will analyze in advance and address the issues during the course.



Course Outline (4-day)

An Overview of PPP (Definition, Rationales, Championing etc) Structuring PPP and Building Capacity Planning for PPP (Feasibility Studies, Process Check List, Analyzing Investment Decisions) Legal Issues in Setting up and Running PPP Procurement Process (Bidding, Evaluation & Selection) Communication and Stakeholder Relations Sector Application (Water, Hospitals, Roads, Prisons etc) Government Prioritization - Selecting Projects, Budgeting PPP Risk Identification, Mitigation and Allocation Financing PPP's, VGF, Multi-Lateral Agencies Implementing and Closing PPPs Privatisation of Infrastructure Contract Management, Monitoring & Evaluation

There will be a good number of Case Studies during this 4-day course, and the choices may be adjusted according to feedback on Pre-course Questionnaires.

Group Exercises would include Project Risk Appraisal, Negotiating for a World Bank Loan, Negotiating for a Bank Support or Loan, Building a PPP Airport or Port, Building a Community Centre or Public Amenity Project.



