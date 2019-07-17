Home Testing Kits Market Report 2017-2019 & 2025 - New Technologies are Anticipated to Flourish the Markets with New Advancements & Increased Accuracy

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Testing Kits Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global home testing kits market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global home testing kits market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on home testing kits market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on home testing kits market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global home testing kits market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global home testing kits market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The growing adoption of home testing kits to reduce healthcare expenditure

Easy availability of kits at pharmacies and supermarkets

Increasing awareness about the testing kits

2) Restraints

Home testing kits are not high on accuracy

3) Opportunities

New technologies are anticipated to flourish the markets with new advancements and increased accuracy

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the home testing kits market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the home testing kits market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global home testing kits market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Home Testing Kits Market Highlights

2.2. Home Testing Kits Market Projection

2.3. Home Testing Kits Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Home Testing Kits Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Test Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Form Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Sample Type

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Home Testing Kits Market



4. Home Testing Kits Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Home Testing Kits Market by Test Type

5.1. Pregnancy Test

5.2. HIV Test Kit

5.3. Ovulation Predictor Test Kit

5.4. Drug Abuse Test Kit

5.5. Other Test Types



6. Global Home Testing Kits Market by Form Type

6.1. Cassette

6.2. Strip

6.3. Midstream

6.4. Other Form Types



7. Global Home Testing Kits Market by Sample Type

7.1. Urine

7.2. Blood

7.3. Saliva

7.4. Other Sample Types



8. Global Home Testing Kits Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Home Testing Kits Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Abbott Laboratories

9.2.2. ACON Laboratories Inc.

9.2.3. Becton Dickinson & Company

9.2.4. BTNX Inc.

9.2.5. Danaher Corporation

9.2.6. Medtronic PLC

9.2.7. Quidel Corporation

9.2.8. Roche Holding AG

9.2.9. Siemens Healthineers

9.2.10. True Diagnostics Inc.



